Best back to school robot vacuum deals: as cheap as $150

The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum vacuums a messy floor.
Back to school sales are in full swing right now. While you might be thinking about back to school laptop deals or other devices focused more on the “school” aspect, it’s also wise to think about how you can make your life simpler during the busy semester that’s fast approaching. One solution is to keep your home cleaner by snapping up one of the many robot vacuum deals going on right now. These devices are so much easier and hands-off to use compared to any cordless vacuum deals you might spot. Many of the best brands out there have some great discounts across many different retailers. Choosing a robot vacuum can feel intimidating, so that’s why we’ve done all the hard work for you, narrowing things down to the very best and making sure you also know what to consider before buying one. Read on while we take you through everything.

The best back to school robot vacuum deal, picked by our experts

Shark AI Ultra with Self-Empty Base — $350, was $599

A woman on a sofa controls the Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum with her smartphone.
If you’re looking for a solid top-end model, then the Shark Ai Ultra is worth considering because it’s absolutely packed with features. For example, Matrix Clean creates a cleaning grid that makes sure it picks up pretty much any dirt or debris it can handle, while the 360-degree LiDAR vision helps with creating a map of your home so it knows where to go and not bump into things. It also comes with a self-emptying base that can last up to 60 days, which is actually quite impressive for the price you’re getting and something you usually see at nearly double the cost. The Shark AI Ultra is great for those who have pets since it has powerful suction, and the integration with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant makes it a lot more convenient to use.

Today’s best robot vacuum deals

There are plenty of other robot vacuum deals happening right now. We’ve picked out some of our favorites below, encompassing many different price ranges, along with different needs and requirements. Whether you want a super cheap model or a high-end robot vacuum for tackling all your pet hair needs, we’ve got you covered with these options.

  • Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX —
  • iRobot Roomba Vac Essential Q0120 —
  • iRobot Roomba Essential Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo —
  • iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum and Mop —
  • bObsweep Dustin Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop —
  • Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum —
  • Shark AV2511AE AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum —
  • Shark RV2310AE Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum —
  • Shark Detect Pro Self-Empty Robot Vacuum —
  • EcoVacs Deebot T20 Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop —

How to choose a robot vacuum during the back to school sales

If you’re looking to buy a robot vacuum during the back to school sales, you want to make sure you buy the right one for your needs. First of all, consider what your budget is. Robot vacuums can be very inexpensive, but you can also spend around $100 on one too. There are no wrong answers here as it depends on what you need and what you can afford. Any robot vacuum is sure to be better than having to vacuum manually.

Once you’ve figured out your budget, take a look at the best robot vacuums around. Focus on these brands and names if you can, but don’t forget to read up on the features. Not everyone needs a mop function for instance and if your home is small, you don’t need a robot vacuum with a vast battery life or that is designed for big homes.

If you own pets, consider one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair as these tend to be built to handle pet hair buildup better. It means fewer issues with hair getting tangled up. In all cases, look for good app support and ideally, voice assistant support, so that you can always be in control of your robot vacuum.

We have a whole feature on how to choose a robot vacuum but the simple version is check what features it has to offer, what maintenance might be involved, and focus on the best brands. We’d generally recommend a robot vacuum which can slide under your sofa and other hard-to-reach areas. Look for good battery life too so that the robot vacuum can be more efficient, although again, if you have a small apartment, this may be less essential than a large home.

Don’t worry so much about it being self-emptying unless you plan on traveling away often. It’s a nice extra but if you’re home at the end of each day, it should only take you seconds to empty the robot vacuum for yourself, while saving plenty of cash.

