Best robot vacuums for pet hair

If you have pets of the furry variety, then you know how they can make a mess just by being around (not that we would trade them for the world). Whether it’s hairy dust bunnies under the chairs, spilled kibble on the kitchen floor, or matted tufts of fur on the carpet—our pets tend to need a lot of cleanup, which can be tough when you’re short on time.

Enter the pet-focused robot vacuum: It may not be able to handle all the cleaning for you, but these smart devices are excellent at helping to clean up after pets and generally keeping pet hair down to a minimum—all while self-charging. Check out our favorite options below.

Note: Bot vacs may have trouble with especially thick rugs (which are tough to climb over) or very dark carpet (which can confuse their sensors). If that raises some concerns, try to rent or borrow a model to see how it performs in your house before you make a final choice.

The best: iRobot Roomba 890 ($500)



The Roomba 890 is an ideal fit in a pet-friendly household, with a three-stage cleaning system and a cleaning head that automatically adjusts height for switching between hard floors and carpet. The high-quality filter, meanwhile, will help clean up pet dander and control allergies. Plus, you also get iRobot’s smart features, which include cutting-edge sensors, complete app control and scheduling, and compatibility with Alexa voice commands. Finally, while $500 may seem like a lot of money for a vacuum, it’s really one of more affordable Roomba models—although you may want to check out the rest of list if you are looking for something with a lower price tag. Check out our full review for more information.

Samsung PowerBot R7070 ($500)



Searching for a vacuum bot with a little extra power for those hidden mats of pet hair? The PowerBot from Samsung boasts “40x more powerful cleaning” compared to round vaccuums, with a broad brush and rubber blade combination that’s ideal for fitting into corners and cleaning along walls. The brush can also self-clean so that it doesn’t get too tangled up with pet hair in the middle of a job. Smart features include Amazon Alexa control, automatic power adjustment base on the surface, and an app for scheduling—along with the ability to map out a room and show you where the PowerBot has cleaned so far. You can read more in our full review.

Proscenic 790T ($260)



Like our other top picks, the 790T has a powerful motor that’s designed to pick up pet hair and a top notch filter that can control allergies those less pet-inclined. However, it’s also much more affordable than the average Roomba, making it a good option for those with a smaller budget. It also includes a mopping function – essentially, a mop attachment and a cartridge that can hold water and designed for cleaning tile and wood floors. This adds some diversity to the model and helps it clean up any stains that might develop due to pet activity. You can control the bot via the app or with onboard buttons, and switch between three different cleaning modes—automatic, edge, and open area.

iRobot Roomba 650 ($620)



This particular Roomba brings a few new features that work well when pets can make mess. It comes with dual multi-surface brushes to help get deeper dirt and hair, and comes with dirt detection sensors that can tell when an area is particularly dirty so the Roomba can turn up the power. You also get the other smart Roomba features, like intelligent navigation, cleaning schedules, automatic recharging, and so on. This heavy duty model may be especially useful in homes with multiple pets. Read more in our full review.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 ($270)



Affordable, powerful, and excellent at filtration, this Eufy model is a great choice for anyone thinking about a robot vac, but especially well suited for cleaning carpets and floors after pets have passed through. In addition to powerful suction and a triple-filter system, the bot also comes with a particularly large 0.6-liter dust box that can hold a lot of debris before it needs to be emptied. This model does have one catch, though—its sensors need a little bit of help if you want the bot contained to a particular space, so you will have to set up boundary strips to help guide the little guy along.

Ecovacs Deebot N79 ($280)



The Deebot line is filled with great bot vacs, and the N79 is ideal for pet owners with its strong suction and helix brush roll (side brushes are also included to help pick up dust bunnies). You can use the app controls to start the bot, or switching between its three different cleaning modes—including a spot mode that’s great for spilled food and an edge mode that runs along the walls and makes sure everything is staying tidy.

