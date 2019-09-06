When it comes to robot vacuums, the iRobot brand is at the top of mind for most people. They are actually the makers of our pick for the best robot vacuum in 2019. If you want the same intelligent cleaning at a more affordable price, check out the iRobot Roomba 675. You can get this app-controlled, self-charging robot vacuum at $50 less on Best Buy today.

Pay only $280 when you purchase the usually $330 iRobot Roomba 675 on Best Buy now. You can also pay for it in six monthly installments of $47 if you apply for a My Best Buy Credit Card. For a complete cleaning arsenal, you can also check out this cordless vacuum deal we found earlier.

The iRobot Roomba 675 uses a three-stage process to clean both carpets and hard floors. It starts with the dual multi-surface brushes and edge-sweeping brush loosening and lifting dust, dirt, and hair. Debris is then accelerated into the suction channel, leaving the area clean.

With a full suite of intelligent sensors, the iRobot Roomba 675 can effectively navigate your floors. This robot vacuum cleans under and around furniture for complete coverage. Plus, it works harder on high-traffic zones and other concentrated areas of dirt.

Connecting the iRobot Roomba 675 to your home network lets you control it using the iRobot Home app. This allows you to conveniently set regular cleaning schedules and start a cleaning job while you are away. You can even sync this robot vacuum with your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa device to enable voice control. And once this smart vacuum starts to clean, it will keep on going until the job is done or its battery runs low. It will automatically return to its home base to recharge, so you do not have to look after it.

Increase your level of comfort at home with the iRobot Roomba 675. You can get this premium robot vacuum on Best Buy today for only $280. That is a cool $50 off its usual $330. Hurry and order now while this Roomba deal is live.

