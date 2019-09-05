Corded vacuums are known for their powerful suction capabilities. However, having to constantly plug and unplug them when cleaning around the house can get annoying. If you want the freedom to dig out dirt easily from virtually anywhere, going the cordless route is a great idea. Right now, Amazon is holding a a sale on the Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum cleaner. This model normally rings in at $399, but a cool 38% discount brings its price down to $248.

With the Dyson V7 motorhead cordless vacuum, you can quickly clean whenever and wherever you need to. There’s no cord to untangle, plug in, drag around, or limit your reach. It’s perfectly balanced for tackling dirt on both floors and ceilings. It can even transform into a smaller handheld vacuum to provide spot cleaning on corners and other hard-to-reach areas.

This vacuum comes with an enhanced brush bar that is claimed to be 75% more efficient than the ones used in the V6 models. Inside the brush bar is a powerful Dyson digital motor V7 that drives stiff nylon bristles deep into the surface. Fifteen radial cyclones are arranged across two tiers which are responsible for increasing the airflow to capture more particles. All these features work together to effectively pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from carpets and hard floors.

Lightweight and versatile, the Dyson V7 Motorhead is ideal for all-around home cleaning. Its low-profile head makes it easier to clean spots under the bed, sofa, and other furniture. It can also be converted to suit a variety of surfaces, such as windows, floors, couches, and car seats. The trapped dust and debris can be easily taken out of the bin with a single action, allowing for hygienic disposal.

Just like most Dyson cordless vacuums, the V7 uses an instant release trigger so it consumes energy only when cleaning. It is estimated to provide up to 30 minutes of runtime. When cleaning is done, simply drop in into the wall-mounted dock for storage and recharge.

Make household chores a little less complicated with the Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum cleaner. You can grab the fuchsia version on Amazon today at a discounted price of $248 — a significant savings of $151.

