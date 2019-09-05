Planning to invest on a premium Sony 4K TV with a large screen display, but unwilling to shell out more than $2,000? You’re in luck as we’ve found great deals on various 4K TV series of the Sony Bravia 65-inch Android LED TVs at Walmart. You can save as much as 32% off or up to $700 when you order today, so check them out. But if these are a bit beyond your budget, take a look at these Roku TVs on Amazon.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 4K HDR10 Android smart LED TV (XBR65X800G) — 25% off

It might be the most affordable 4K TV on this list, but the Sony 65-inch Bravia Android smart LED TV X800G-Series is a no pushover. It packs Sony’s 4K X-Reality Pro technology and Dynamic Contrast Enhancer to give you upscaled HD pictures in precise details, and show contrast with stunning accuracy. It also supports high-dynamic range HDR10 to deliver HDR video content with more color and brightness quality.

This Sony Android TV has Google Assistant built-in, so you can control the TV set using only your voice. The only downside of the X800G-Series compared to the latest Sony TVs is it only has a refresh rate of 60Hz. Though, it’s still a decent feature for watching fast-moving scenes like sports and action movies. You can get it now at Walmart for only $898 instead of $1,198 and save as much as $300.

Sony 65-inch Bravia 4K Dolby Vision HDR Android smart LED TV (XBR65X950G) — 32% off

As if the 4K X-Reality Pro is not enough, Sony added an X-tended Dynamic Range Pro 6X technology on this Sony 65-inch Bravia Android Smart LED TV X950G-Series to balance the light output across the screen. In return, it supplies dark scenes with deeper blacks, while bright scenes receive a more dazzling effect. It also supports the Dolby Vision HDR for that satisfying vibrant colors.

This X950G Android TV has the 4K HDR Picture Processor X1 Ultimate that upscales anything you watch into near-4K HDR quality, thanks to its real-time image processing ability. The X-Motion Clarity technology also gives it a refresh rate of 120Hz, making the scenes appear like in real life. You’ll enjoy the IMAX Enhanced feature as it makes movies feel like you’re part of the action. Order now at Walmart and take this home today for only $1,498 from its original price of $2,198, saving you a whopping $700. You also opt to pay only $146 per month within 12 months, for a more manageable payment option.

