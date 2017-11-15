Whether your hair is short or long, the best hair dryers can make life easier

Hair dryers are a must-have beauty tool for their sheer versatility. Not only can they dry your wet hair after a shower, but they can also create many different hairstyles that will last all day, from soft waves to bouncy curls to sleek straight hair — looks that even helmet hair can’t mess up. But you want to look for hair dryers that are gentle on your tresses, and won’t destroy your dyed hair or distress already damaged locks. For those who don’t have a lot of time on their hands but would like to have neatly styled hair that is selfie-ready every day, a reliable dryer can be a godsend. We’ve rounded up some of the best hair dryers on the market.

The affordable options

Conair Infiniti Pro Dryer

Why you should buy this: The Conair Infiniti Pro Dryer gets the job done well without breaking the bank.

Who it’s for: Trying to watch your spending? This drugstore dryer is one many stylists swear by.

How much it’ll cost: $35

Why we picked the Conair Infiniti Pro Dryer

With its affordable price point, this dryer is such a high-quality ionic option that you may be surprised by how well it works. The AC motor means you’re getting a quick dry without singeing your tresses. You can also toggle to the cold shot button for cool air that locks in your carefully created styles. The dryer is ergonomically designed with comfort in mind, so your hands won’t get tired while you blow-dry your locks.

The option that minimizes heat damage

Coolway Go Pro Dryer

Why you should buy this: The Coolway Go Pro Dryer was designed to dry your hair with less heat.

Who it’s for: If your locks are damaged from years of heat styling, you’ll be glad for this dryer.

How much it’ll cost: $109

Why we picked the Coolway Go Pro Dryer

Long-term heat styling likely won’t do any favors for the health of your hair. Some hair dryers blow air that is so hot and forceful, you’ll feel like you’re in a drying machine. You may have damaged, dry, or frizzy locks from years of using dryers and irons on your tresses, but at the same time, you just can’t part with your styling tools. Coolway designed a dryer that aims to combat this issue. The 1,875-watt AC motor delivers effective blow-drying, but has a maximum temperature of 299 degrees. Even with the reduced heat, you still end up with sleeker-looking hair. Try blow-drying your hair in sections to further reduce the amount of damage to your locks.

The Travel-friendly option

Nume Signature Hair Dryer

Why you should buy this: The Nume Signature Hair Dryer is lightweight and compact enough for easy portability.

Who it’s for: If you frequently live out of your suitcase, you’ll want this dryer around.

How much it’ll cost: $120 numeusa.com

Why we picked the Nume Signature Hair Dryer

Don’t be fooled by the small package. This compact, lightweight dryer delivers controlled heat to minimize hair damage and boost sleek shine in your locks. The dryer also utilizes infrared heat, which leaves hair looking smoother and also helps to reduce frizz. Thanks to its portability, this dryer is perfect for throwing in your suitcase and bringing along on trips. As an added bonus, you can choose from three colors: black, pink, and turquoise.

The option for curly-haired folks

DevaCurl Dryer & DevaFuser

Why you should buy this: The DevaCurl Dryer & DevaFuser will help you manage your curly frizz.

Who it’s for: If your curly hair just won’t do what you want, this dryer will help tame your mane.

How much it’ll cost: $159

Why we picked the DevaCurl Dryer & DevaFuser

Gals and guys with curly manes can have a hard time finding a dryer that is delicate on fine tresses and also effective at calming unruly hair. Thanks to its ionic heat, this dryer gentle dries your hair to define your natural curls. The diffuser attachment, albeit strange-looking, provides five prongs and 50 air vents that deliver 360-degree airflow toward your curls, thus enhancing the natural waves of your hair while also taming frizz. The dryer is gentle enough that it won’t damage fine hair, and will leave a sleek shine in your tamed curls.

The splurge option

Harry Josh Pro Hair Dryer 2000

Why you should buy this: The Harry Josh Pro Hair Dryer 2000 is one of the most powerful dryers on the market.

Who it’s for: If you want the secret to Gisele’s signature blowout, this is for you.

How much it’ll cost: $250

Why we picked the Harry Josh Pro Hair Dryer 2000

This hair dryer carries some pretty awesome specs. With 1,875 watts of power, you get a powerful blast, and there’s also the option to use the cool-shot button for cool air. You can choose between ionic heat (which is better for sleeker styles) and nonionic heat (which is preferred if you want maximum volume), making this dryer highly versatile for creating different looks. While it’s not exactly a compact, travel-friendly dryer, you’ll likely want to throw it into your suitcase anyway on your next overnight trip. After using this dryer, you’ll never be able to go back to the ones provided in hotels. It’s no surprise this dryer was honored in Allure Magazine’s Best of Beauty Awards three years in a row.

