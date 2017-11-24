The Best Electric Toothbrushes Money Can Buy

Dentists agree that brushing your teeth twice a day is essential for oral health. But some people fall victim to bad brushing habits, like skipping hard-to-reach spots and not brushing long enough. Poor brushing can lead to problems with your teeth down the line, such as cavities, stains, and odorous breath. To help mitigate these concerns and promote optimal oral hygiene, try a powered toothbrush. Electric toothbrushes do the work for you by buzzing away all those bacteria, food particles, and stains, with less effort on your part. We’ve rounded up some of the best electric toothbrushes that money can buy.

Our pick



Oral-B Pro 1000

Why you should buy this: The Oral-B Pro 1000 is one of the most effective no-frills electric toothbrushes on the market.

Who it’s for: Anyone looking to improve their oral health will likely see this as a better way to brush.

How much it’ll cost: $40

Why we picked Oral-B Pro 1000

This electric toothbrush is nothing fancy, but it gets the job done very effectively. It’s a no-frills solution that will clean even the hardest-to-reach spots in your mouth. The brush also comes with some interesting and helpful features. It will buzz gently every 30 seconds to remind you that you’re ready to move onto the next quadrant of your mouth, for a total of two minutes’ brushing time. Additionally, the toothbrush will stop rotating if you press down too hard, as too rigorous brushing can irritate the gums; simply relieve the pressure to begin brushing again. The Oral-B Pro 1000 is compatible with nine different brush heads. Depending on what your oral health concerns are, you can choose a brush to maximize whitening, extra gum cleaning, orthodontics care, and more.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

The best flossing solution

Waterpik Complete Care Water Flosser and Sonic Toothbrush

Why you should buy this: The Waterpik Complete Care Water Flosser and Sonic Toothbrush will cover all your oral health needs in one convenient set.

Who it’s for: If you’re finding that flossing with string just doesn’t cut it, try water flossing and you’ll never go back.

How much it’ll cost you: $73

Why we picked Waterpik Complete Care Water Flosser and Sonic Toothbrush

The Waterpik electric toothbrush uses sonic technology and two speed settings to remove plaque from your mouth. The soft bristles are gentle on the gums, and the two-minute timer reminds you to keep brushing until your teeth are as clean as a whistle. But where this set really shines is the water flosser. Instead of using traditional string, the water flosser blasts a small, powerful stream of water between your teeth and around the gum line, easily removing plaque, food particles, and bacteria from all the nooks and crannies of your chompers. You even have the option to adjust the water pressure and add some mouthwash for additional freshening. This two-in-one oral health solution makes taking care of your teeth a breeze.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

The tech breakthrough

ISSA Toothbrush by Foreo

Why you should buy this: The ISSA Toothbrush by Foreo is a revolutionary product in the world of battery-powered toothbrushes.

Who it’s for: Anyone who wants to set it and forget it.

How much it’ll cost: $150

Why we picked ISSA Toothbrush by Foreo

At first glance, you’ll immediately notice that this electric toothbrush doesn’t look like the ones you’re used to seeing. That’s because ISSA uses a pulsing silicone brush in place of the traditional rotating bristles. The bristles are soft, so you get a nice gum massage as you’re brushing. According to Foreo, the ISSA’s silicone brush is also 35 times more hygienic than a regular toothbrush. Because of this, you only need to replace the head once a year. Plus, the charge lasts six months, so you can say goodbye to recharging the brush after each use. Simply set it and forget it for the next half year.

Buy it now from:

Nordstrom Foreo

The travel-friendly option

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

Why you should buy this: The small head and travel case make the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean one of the most travel-friendly on the market.

Who it’s for: Travelers will enjoy how portable this toothbrush is.

How much it’ll cost: $183

Why we picked Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

If you’re going on a trip, you want to bring a toothbrush that’s portable and convenient to use. This Philips toothbrush fits the bill, as it comes with a convenient travel case. The toothbrush head’s small diameter not only takes up less space in the toiletry bag, but also makes it effective at cleaning those hard-to-reach spots in your mouth. Additionally, the two-minute timer is perfect for your next family vacation or business trip, as you can go over your itinerary or prepare for a meeting while your toothbrush does the teeth-cleaning work for you. According to the company, this toothbrush removes 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush, and will give you healthier gums in just two weeks’ time.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

The kid-friendly option

Philips Sonicare for Kids

Why you should buy this: Instead of struggling to get your children to brush their teeth, you might find them start to enjoy it with Philips Sonicare for Kids.

Who it’s for: Your young ‘uns will get a kick of teeth-brushing with this kid-friendly brush.

How much it’ll cost: $40

Why we picked Philips Sonicare for Kids

If you’re a parent, you’ve likely experienced the struggle of convincing your reluctant child to brush his or her teeth twice a day. Philips Sonicare for Kids just might change everything, as it turns the act of teeth-brushing into a game that encourages positive brushing techniques. Simply download the free Bluetooth-compatible app, in which your child can adopt a cute creature called “Sparkly” that gives tips as your child “brushes” the creature’s teeth. The app even tracks performance to help you reward good hygiene habits. The built-in timer will help your child keep brushing for the designated time of two minutes, and a gentle buzz every 30 seconds will remind him or her to move on to the next of the four quadrants. Your child will love experimenting with the two speed settings and customizing the handle with one of eight included stickers. You might find your child actually start looking forward to brushing twice a day!

Buy it now from:

Amazon

How we test



There are many electric toothbrushes on the market these days, and the best option for you is the one that caters to your individual oral health concerns and needs. Some people may want a simple, no-frills toothbrush that gets the job done without any fancy add-ons, while others may want to emphasize gum health or flossing. That’s why we included a wide range of options in our list. We covered multiple bases by including a travel-friendly option, a kid-friendly solution, a flosser, and more.