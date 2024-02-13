New appliances are a big purchase any way you look at it, from a refrigerator to a washer and dryer set. That means when you make the purchase, you want to ensure you’re choosing the right appliance. It must last for years, do the job efficiently, and offer convenient features that make your task easier. In the case of washers and dryers, they’ll need to effectively wash clothes but also do so without wasting water and energy. It doesn’t hurt to have a healthy selection of cleaning cycles and functions to choose from, like being able to steam dry clothes, de-wrinkle them, or wash them on various temperature settings. Smart appliances are available these days, too, from several manufacturers, allowing you to connect to the system with your smartphone or remotely control them. The same variety is true for where you buy your appliances. Some places offer free shipping, great prices, extended warranties, or even service coverage. To help narrow down all of those choices, we’ve gathered up all of the best places to buy a washer and dryer in 2024, with detailed specs about each.

The best places to buy a washer and dryer

Shop at for its broad selection and free home delivery on most appliances.

for its broad selection and free home delivery on most appliances. Shop at for its forgiving return policies.

for its forgiving return policies. Shop at if you’re a My Best Buy Rewards member for excellent perks.

if you’re a My Best Buy Rewards member for excellent perks. Shop at if you want a limited but quality selection of appliances, and you have a membership — or want one.

if you want a limited but quality selection of appliances, and you have a membership — or want one. Shop at for both an online and in-store experience.

for both an online and in-store experience. Shop at if you want a suitable alternative to the other options on the list.

if you want a suitable alternative to the other options on the list. Shop at for its incredible deals like free home delivery and installation included plus rebate offers.

for its incredible deals like free home delivery and installation included plus rebate offers. Shop at for quick replacements and affordable units.

AJ Madison

Free delivery on most major appliances

Returns must be new, and a 35% restocking fee applies

Installation and haul-away cost extra

AJ Madison has one of the best inventories of appliances, including washer and dryer sets. The selection is so broad you’ll probably need to use a search filter, but AJ’s search function is intuitive and easy to use. AJ normally has some competitive deals between discounts off the top, rebate offers, and promos. It’s worth taking a look even if you’re thinking of buying from somewhere else. You’ll get free delivery on most appliances, but installation is an extra charge. The 15-day return window is a bit more forgiving than some other online retailers, but there is a 35% restocking fee.

Appliances Connection

Free shipping on orders over $99

30-day return window

Installation and haul-away cost extra

With a name like Appliances Connection, you can expect a fantastic selection of appliances, models, and brands. It operates mainly online so you won’t be able to visit a store, most likely. But free home shipping is available on most appliances, with installation and haul-away services for an added charge. A solid set of flexible and financing payment options are available, as well, if you don’t have the money to pay for new appliances upfront. The 30-day return window is nice, but customers are responsible for return shipping fees. Fortunately, there are no restocking fees.

Best Buy

Free delivery on orders over $399

15-day to report damages and return

Installation and haul-away cost extra

Best Buy is a great place to shop for appliances for several reasons. First, they have a decent selection of name-brand and cutting-edge tech. Second, they offer several benefits, especially if you subscribe to the brand’s My Best Buy members program. The 15-day return window is extended to 60 days, you get full access to the Geek Squad repair and installation services, and you’ll also get access to exclusive deals. If you’re not a member, free home delivery is available for any purchases over $399, but installation and haul-away support are added charges.

Costco

Free shipping on orders over $99

30-day return window

Installation and haul-away cost extra

To shop at Costco, you need a membership which starts at $60 per year, but it also comes with a lot of perks. For example, any appliance purchases include free home delivery and haul-away of your old gear. Returns are available for up to 90 days, although you will need to report damages from a home delivery sooner. Moreover, while they don’t have as much of a selection as some of the other retailers on this list, you can rest assured anything Costco sells is excellent quality.

The Home Depot

Free delivery

30-day return window

48 hours to report damage

Installation and haul-away cost extra

You may recognize The Home Depot as an excellent home improvement store, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that they carry a wide variety of appliances, including washer and dryer combos. You’ll get free delivery on most purchases, with installation and haul-away options for an extra charge. You do get a 30-day return window. However, all returns must be new and in the original packaging. Moreover, you only have 48 hours to report damages after an in-home delivery.

Free shipping and installations (on some purchases)

30-day return window

48 hours to report damage

Haul-away costs extra

Another go-to for DIYers and home improvement enthusiasts, Lowe’s carries a bevy of home appliances. You can expect to find all the top brands like Bosch, Samsung, LG, and more. Free shipping and home delivery are available on most purchases over $396, and while returns are accepted within 30 days, you’ll need to report any damages or problems within 48 hours of delivery. Haul-away services are available for an added fee, as are installations. The benefit of a store like Lowe’s is that you can buy online but also visit a local store if there’s one near you.

Samsung

Free shipping

15-day return window

Installation and haul-away included with most major appliances

You can buy Samsung appliances at most other retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and more. But you can also buy directly from Samsung with a great selection of perks. For instance, installation and haul-away services are included, with free shipping for most appliance purchases. Every so often, Samsung will run exclusive promotions allowing you to save big on new purchases in various ways. They might allow you to bundle several Samsung devices at once for a bigger discount. Buying a Samsung washer and dryer set could net you some incredible savings on that front. You have a 15-day return window but will need to report damages or issues soon after in-home deliveries.

Walmart

Free shipping or in-store pickup

90-day return window for items sold by Walmart

Installation costs extra, no haul-away options

Walmart’s selection of appliances primarily comes from third-party sellers on its marketplace. However, the company does sell washers and dryers, too. Its generous 90-day return window is a huge positive, and while shipping is free — or you can pick it up at a local store — installation does cost extra where available. Haul-away services aren’t really an option and depend on the seller. The return window may be shorter if you purchase through a third-party seller, as well.

More places to buy a washer and dryer set

Abt Electronics: As a family-owned operation, ABT Electronics is based near Chicago, Illinois. But they also sell appliances online, with various appliance options, free shipping for most units, and haul-away services for an additional fee.

As a family-owned operation, ABT Electronics is based near Chicago, Illinois. But they also sell appliances online, with various appliance options, free shipping for most units, and haul-away services for an additional fee. Amazon: The e-commerce giant does sell appliances like washers and dryers, too, with free shipping, a 30-day return window, and extended support for some units. They don’t have as much of a selection as some of the other retailers on the list, though.

The e-commerce giant does sell appliances like washers and dryers, too, with free shipping, a 30-day return window, and extended support for some units. They don’t have as much of a selection as some of the other retailers on the list, though. P.C. Richard & Son: In business since the early 1900s, P.C. Richard & Son offers a healthy selection of appliances, including washers and dryers. Just bear in mind not all models are available for delivery, and freight charges apply for shipping. You do have a reasonable 30-day return window, however.

In business since the early 1900s, P.C. Richard & Son offers a healthy selection of appliances, including washers and dryers. Just bear in mind not all models are available for delivery, and freight charges apply for shipping. You do have a reasonable 30-day return window, however. Sears: Yes, Sears is still around in some markets, and you can buy washers and dryers online with competitive pricing, albeit shipping is not free. Returns must be made within two hours of delivery and in the original packaging, so you’ll definitely want to connect with the support team if you’re returning any large appliances.

Yes, Sears is still around in some markets, and you can buy washers and dryers online with competitive pricing, albeit shipping is not free. Returns must be made within two hours of delivery and in the original packaging, so you’ll definitely want to connect with the support team if you’re returning any large appliances. Wayfair: You’ll also find a varied selection of appliances at Wayfair with competitive pricing, frequent deals and discounts, and some valuable customer feedback and reviews. Because it’s a marketplace, however, the sellers define the return policies and after-sales terms. You’ll also pay shipping fees most of the time, depending on the seller.

