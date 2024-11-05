 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get up to $500 off during Serta huge mattress sale on Perfect Sleeper Collection

By
Serta Perfect Sleeper huge mattress sale hero image
Serta

There are a lot of mattress companies out there, some new, some old, but none are more prevalent than Serta. Say what you will about the brand, but it knows how to make a damn good mattress. Case in point, the Perfect Sleeper Collection. This intelligently designed mattress not only offers pressure relief through zoned comfort and supportive memory foam but also promotes a balanced sleep temperature. Meaning, you’ll never be too hot or too cold while sleeping on one of these bad boys. But here’s why you really care, or should. Right now, through December 8, you can save up to $500 off select Perfect Sleeper mattresses from Serta thanks to a huge mattress sale. Getting $500 off a new mattress is nothing to scoff at, especially if you’re in the market for a new one anyway.

Why you should shop the Serta Perfect Sleeper Collection huge mattress sale

I sleep hot. I’m basically a heater or a furnace, especially when I crawl under the covers. All of that heat just stays with me, circulating and keeping my entire body warm. It doesn’t help that I also live in hot and humid Florida. So, anytime I get a chance to cool off or balance out those temperatures, I’m going to take it. The Perfect Sleeper mattress collection from Serta incorporates several temperature-controlled features. The X Hybrid mattress, for example, includes graphite-infused memory foam to promote heat distribution — keeping you cooler throughout the night. Yes, please.

But as any aging adult knows, that’s not the only concern when it comes to a mattress. You also need a fully supportive yet comfortable option that’s not going to hurt your back, or body, or make you feel it every morning when you wake up. It’s hard enough to get to sleep these days as it is. Thanks to zoned comfort, and supportive, pressure-relieving memory foam, the Perfect Sleeper mattresses are all designed to keep you cozy and happy throughout the night. From the X Quilted Hybrid to the Innerspring mattress version, you can find your perfect match — the name fits.

Related

They also come in a variety of sizes, including Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and the oversized California King. Better yet, there’s a mattress-in-a-box option, too, if you want it shipped right to your doorstep. But here’s another thing you should know. Serta offers a 120-day in-home trial. Meaning, if you receive the mattress and you’re not satisfied for up to 120 days you can exchange the mattress or return it for a refund. You can’t beat that.

Save up to $500 off right now on select options in the Perfect Sleeper mattress collection. If you need a new mattress and you’ve been meaning to upgrade, now’s an excellent opportunity. The sale is good until December 8, 2024, so get in there and test out your mattress. There’s no reason not to.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Prime Big Deal Days Roomba deals: Up to 28% off
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum cleaning up spilled cereal.

Update 10/9/24: All of the deals we've been tracking this week are still live. A few even got a littler cheaper today -- looking at you, i3+!)

For those who are thinking about taking advantage of robot vacuum deals during today's Prime Big Deal Days event (live for the rest of the day today), you're probably considering getting a Roomba. That's because the iRobot-owned brand is the most popular name in the space. With a wide range of models, starting from budget-friendly devices all the way up to premium cleaning machines, there's something for you from the discounts of Prime Big Deal Days Roomba deals.

Read more
Prime Big Deal Days washer and dryer deals: Up to 36% off
An LG WashTower in a kitchen area.

Update 10/9/24: We're now into day two of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event and washer and dryer deals still have a ton of savings to offer. We've updated what's left of yesterday's deals and have even tracked down some more Prime Day washer and dryer deals to grab before Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight.

If you missed the washer and dryer deals of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days yesterday, the good news is that there's one day left of discounts in this year's Prime Big Deal Days. The shopping event, which started yesterday and will end late tonight, is slashing the prices of washer and dryer bundles from all of the most trusted brands, including LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and GE. For those who are thinking about replacing their washer and dryer, you won't want to miss the savings.

Read more
Whoa, the Echo Dot 5th Gen is 54% off today — only $23
Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen 2022 release sitting on table Prime Big Deal Days hero

It makes a lot of sense that for Prime Big Deal Days we'd see a ton of discounts on Amazon's own products including the Echo and Alexa-enabled smart home gear. If you've been wanting to grab an Echo, now's your chance. Currently, Amazon is offering and that spans the gamut from Kindle tablets and Echo speakers to batteries, smart bulbs, and more. But one in particular we wanted to call out was the current offer for the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen from 2022. Normally $50, it's down 54% to $23 today. That saves you about $27 and it's really just an incredible opportunity if you don't already have an Echo or want a newer one.

 
Why shop this Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen Prime Big Deal Days offer?
Let's start with our thoughts. Expert Erin Lawrence gave the Echo Dot 5th Gen with a clock four and a half stars in our Digital Trends review. She praised it for its compact footprint, vastly improved sound quality over previous generations, added Wi-Fi features and more. But all you really need to know is that she loved her time with the device, and you probably will too.

Read more