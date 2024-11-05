There are a lot of mattress companies out there, some new, some old, but none are more prevalent than Serta. Say what you will about the brand, but it knows how to make a damn good mattress. Case in point, the Perfect Sleeper Collection. This intelligently designed mattress not only offers pressure relief through zoned comfort and supportive memory foam but also promotes a balanced sleep temperature. Meaning, you’ll never be too hot or too cold while sleeping on one of these bad boys. But here’s why you really care, or should. Right now, through December 8, you can save up to $500 off select Perfect Sleeper mattresses from Serta thanks to a huge mattress sale. Getting $500 off a new mattress is nothing to scoff at, especially if you’re in the market for a new one anyway.

Why you should shop the Serta Perfect Sleeper Collection huge mattress sale

I sleep hot. I’m basically a heater or a furnace, especially when I crawl under the covers. All of that heat just stays with me, circulating and keeping my entire body warm. It doesn’t help that I also live in hot and humid Florida. So, anytime I get a chance to cool off or balance out those temperatures, I’m going to take it. The Perfect Sleeper mattress collection from Serta incorporates several temperature-controlled features. The X Hybrid mattress, for example, includes graphite-infused memory foam to promote heat distribution — keeping you cooler throughout the night. Yes, please.

But as any aging adult knows, that’s not the only concern when it comes to a mattress. You also need a fully supportive yet comfortable option that’s not going to hurt your back, or body, or make you feel it every morning when you wake up. It’s hard enough to get to sleep these days as it is. Thanks to zoned comfort, and supportive, pressure-relieving memory foam, the Perfect Sleeper mattresses are all designed to keep you cozy and happy throughout the night. From the X Quilted Hybrid to the Innerspring mattress version, you can find your perfect match — the name fits.

They also come in a variety of sizes, including Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and the oversized California King. Better yet, there’s a mattress-in-a-box option, too, if you want it shipped right to your doorstep. But here’s another thing you should know. Serta offers a 120-day in-home trial. Meaning, if you receive the mattress and you’re not satisfied for up to 120 days you can exchange the mattress or return it for a refund. You can’t beat that.

Save up to $500 off right now on select options in the Perfect Sleeper mattress collection. If you need a new mattress and you’ve been meaning to upgrade, now’s an excellent opportunity. The sale is good until December 8, 2024, so get in there and test out your mattress. There’s no reason not to.