Best Cyber Monday power tool deals: DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more

A DeWalt drill being used.
Everyone should have a basic set of power tools in their basement or garage. You never know when you might need them, and your neighbors are tired of lending theirs to you. Cyber Monday deals are the best time to buy a new set, since they’ll be much cheaper. Here are some of our favorite deals.

One thing to note is that many of the tools below require rechargeable batteries to join. But getting rechargeable AA and AAA batteries won’t help you here, instead we’re looking at (typically) 20V batteries made by each brand for their tools. And that’s why we’re looking at these power tools on a brand by brand basis, because the more batteries you collect the more convenient the brand’s tools become. In much the same way that iPhone users benefit from the synergy of more Apple devices, you will benefit from more tools from a given brand.

Best DeWalt Cyber Monday power tool deals

A man using a 20V DeWalt Jigsaw.
DeWalt 20V tools are their most popular line. Here’s what we think you’ll get the most benefit from:

  • 20V Cable Stripper —
  • 20V Circular Saw (6.5 inch blade) —
  • 20V Cordless Drill / Driver (with batteries) —
  • 20V Jig Saw —
  • Buffer Polisher (Corded) —
  • 20V Battery and Charger Kit —
Best Milwaukee Cyber Monday power tool deals

A set of Milwaukee M18 power tools with batteries, drill and impact driver set.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Milwaukee’s finest power tools typically revolve around their M18 battery. Here’s what we think you’ll like:

  • M18 Orbital Sander —
  • M18 Jig Saw —
  • M18 Hackzall —
  • M18 Compact Drill and Impact Driver Kit (with batteries) —
  • M18 High Torque 1/2″ Impact Wrench with Friction Ring —
  • M18 Battery and Charger Kit —

Best Bosch Cyber Monday power tool deals

A man using a Bosch Palm Sander.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Bosch has a mixture of corded, 12V, and 18V power tools on sale. Here is a healthy collection of their 18V and corded deals that we think you’ll be interested in:

  • Palm Sander (Corded) —
  • 18V Bit/Socket Impact Driver/Wrench Kit (with battery) —
  • 18V Brushless Top-Handle Jig Saw —
  • Top-Handle Jig Saw (Corded) —
  • Angle Grinder, 5-inch (Corded) —
  • 18V Battery and Charger Kit —

More Cyber Monday power tool deals worth shopping

Of course, there are more deals to consider buying than these. Here are a few more we think you might be interested in:

  • Dremel Cordless Rotary Tool (USB Charged) —
  • Crafstman Electric Screwdriver Set (USB Charged) —
  • Black+Decker 20V Cordless Drill and Driver (with battery) —
