Amazon cut the price of this Jackery power station to under $200

Jackery is one of the most trusted brands for shoppers who are planning to buy from portable power station deals, and here’s a bargain from Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Jackery Explorer 300 for a discounted price of $199, for savings of $80 on its original price of $279. We’re not sure how long you’ve got to take advantage of this limited-time offer though, so you should act like this is its last day. Add the portable power station to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can, as it would be a shame to miss out on this chance to get it at 29% off.

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station

The Jackery Explorer 1000 received a rating of 9 out of 10 stars in our review, so we think very highly of its smaller cousin, the Jackery Explorer 300. Like its larger counterpart, it offers a wide variety of ports for charging all kinds of devices, including USB-A, USB-C, AC, and DC ports. You’ll be able to recharge the portable power station to its maximum capacity of 293Wh by either plugging it into a wall outlet, connecting it to your car outlet, or using the Jackery SolarSaga 100 solar panel, though that’s going to be a separate purchase that will cost you $299.

The Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station delivers a stable source of power, whether you’re planning to use it outdoors during your trips or indoors whenever there’s a power outage. Charge your drones, cameras, smartphones, and laptops to a full battery multiple times with the Jackery Explorer 300, which is still pretty portable with a weight of 7.1 pounds.

If you don’t have a portable power station yet, we highly recommend going for the Jackery Explorer 300, especially now that an $80 discount from Amazon has dropped its price to below $200. You’ll only have to pay $199 for this device instead of $279, but we’re not sure until when this limited-time deal will remain available. If you’re sold on the Jackery Explorer 300 as your choice for a portable power station, we highly recommend completing your purchase of it within the day to make sure that you buy it for cheaper than usual.