This portable power station is on sale for an affordable $130

The Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station on a white background.
Qunler

A portable power station has many uses, such as providing backup power during an outage and charging electronic devices when you’re outdoors. If you don’t own one yet, or you feel that you need more, here’s an offer that you won’t want to miss: the Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station for only $130 from Walmart instead of its sticker price of $400. This clearance sale isn’t going to last long though, so if you want to take advantage of the $270 in savings, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station

When it comes to portable power stations, the most important thing to consider is their capacity. The Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station is equipped with a 296Wh lithium-ion battery pack that you can recharge with an AC adaptor while at home or the car outlet when you’re on a road trip. You also have the option of using a solar panel to recharge the Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station, but that will be a separate purchase.

The Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station has 13 power output ports, including AC, DC, USB-A, and USB-C, for compatibility with a wide range of electronic gadgets. It also comes with an 18W LED light at the back if you need a lamp to navigate dark corridors when the power is out or to illuminate a campsite. The Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station is easy to carry with its handle, so it won’t be a hassle to move it to different areas wherever it’s needed.

Portable power station deals aren’t as flashy as TV deals and laptop deals, so they’re often overlooked, but here’s a bargain that will surely catch your attention: the Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station, originally sold at $400, down to a very affordable $130 from Walmart. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on the $270 discount though, so if you want to buy the Qunler iFanze 300W Portable Power Station for less than half-price, you need to add it to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can.

