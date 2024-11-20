 Skip to main content
Travelers: Come one, come all for these Bluetti Black Friday hauls

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 portable power station deal -- hero
If you’ve been paying attention, and I’m sure you have, you already know that a bunch of BLUETTI Black Friday deals have dropped, including on its latest Elite 200 V2 portable power station, and more gear like the Charger 1. But if you thought it all ended there, you were mistaken. There’s a lot more on offer this year and now’s a great time to stock up on portable power, accessories — like solar panels — and much more. See, the idea is to make sure you have home backup and off-grid power before any big events happen. Before all those hurricanes and tornadoes and big storms. Being from Florida myself, I know better. But either way, you should consider these deals and I highly recommend grabbing something, so let’s get into it.

As an aside, right now you can use code DT01 for an extra 5% discount on top of all sale prices. That code is exclusive to Digital Trends readers and applicable to all products on BLUETTI’s website.

BLUETTI AC200L portable power station — now $999, was $1,999 50% off

Bluetti AC200L solar power generator new release
Bluetti

As an upgraded version of the BLUETTI AC200MAX, the AC200L features a 2,400-watt output, which is 200 watts higher than the previous generation. Moreover, it also supports quick and easy expansion up to 8,192 watt-hours total — add battery packs to boost capacity. Two B300 batteries at 3.072 watt-hours each, two B210 batteries at 2,150 watt-hours each, or a single B230 battery at 2,048 watt-hours are all compatible. So, you can fine-tune just how much the capacity is expanded based on what you need. Sure, you might be thinking of adding it all, but if you’re on the road or off-grid with limited space that’s a huge boon, you can choose what works best for your setup.

The AC200L has 11 ports total, including AC, USB, auto (DC), a 30-amp RV, a 48-volt-8-amp DC, and 100-watt PD. Plus, it has a built-in D40 voltage regulator so it can charge your RV’s battery efficiently. That makes it an excellent companion for van lifers, RV’ers, and off-grid folks. But don’t worry, as with all BLUETTI power stations, you can use this at home too.  It’s all so versatile, and that’s what makes BLUETTI’s gear so enticing.

If you grab one of these, you might also consider the BLUETTI Charger 1 which allows you to charge your power station much faster via your vehicle.

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 portable power station — now $1,099, was $1,999 45% off

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 used outdoors
BLUETTI

You didn’t think we’d let you get away without talking about BLUETTI’s latest, did you? The Elite 200 V2 just released, and it’s discounted by $900 which is absolutely insane. The 2073.6 watt-hour capacity is expansive, with 2,600 watts of output (5,200 watts peak). It can power up to nine devices simultaneously including small appliances, electronics, mobile devices, game consoles, and even a router and modem. When it comes to taking this bad boy off-grid, not much else compares. It’s lightweight and portable despite its massive capacity. The two top handles make it easy to move and it’s small enough to stow in a trunk, van, or RV. The long lifespan means it will last for 17 years or 6,000+ discharge and charge cycles. It also connects with the BLUETTI app to keep you in control and informed.

I can tell you this thing is a beast because I recently got my hands on one. During a dry run, to see how long we’d last without grid power, I was able to keep everything operational that my family needed for a little under a week. An expansion battery will extend that even more and some solar panels will allow me to charge it outdoors in a pinch — I’m getting both. Whether you need a home backup solution, as my family does, or something for off-grid and travel, the BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 is a good choice and the price is right. Thank you Black Friday.

More BLUETTI Black Friday deals worth considering

Of course, here are some other BLUETTI deals that you might be interested in, live right now:

