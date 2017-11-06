Count down to Black Friday with our favorite deals available now

Calling Black Friday the Super Bowl of commerce is like calling the sun “kind of hot.” Every year, on the morning after Thanksgiving, consumers across America wake up at the crack of dawn, bellies full of half-digested turkey, and sprint to their favorite stores hoping to nab items at ridiculously low prices.
While there are some people who revel in the consumer chaos, most of us are just looking to save a little bit of cash as we head into the holiday season. So if you’re trying to avoid the madness all together, join us as we count down to Black Friday with our favorite deals available right now.
You can also check out the Amazon Black Friday Deals Store for more holiday savings.
Note: Deal prices are subject to change or expire.
Smartphone deals
Finding a new phone can be difficult and expensive. These deals should help alleviate the pain.
- $448 — LG G6: One of our most highly rated phones, the LG G6, is currently 31 percent off.
- $300 — Huawei Honor 8: With a rating of 7 out of 10 and a discount of 33 percent, this smartphone is great bargain.
- $400 — iPhone 8: Are you a Verizon customer? Trade in your old phone and get $300 toward the iPhone 8 or the iPhone X.
- $148 — LeEco S3: If your looking for a cheaper option, this deal is perfect for you. Check out our hands-on review for more info.
4K TV deals
Need a new TV, but don’t feel like being trampled by a hoard of aggressive Black Friday shoppers to get one? Here are some great deals (trampling excluded).
- $360 — TCL 49-inch 4K Smart TV: Save 25 percent on this Roku smart TV on Amazon.
- $548 — Samsung 40-inch 4K Smart TV: Save 48 percent on this Samsung model, or check out our review for more info.
Smart home deals
Automating your home can be expensive, why not do it the affordable way?
- $110 — Video Doorbell Bundle: This smart home bundle comes with a Wi-Fi video doorbell, two window sensors, and a Wi-Fi extender.
- $220 — Eufy Robovac 11: Need a robot to clean your floors? This little guy is currently 56 percent off on Amazon.
- $31 — KMC Smart Plugs (3-pack): Save 66 percent on these Alexa-enabled smart outlets.
- $50 — Phillips Smart Bulbs (4-Pack): Tired of getting up to shut off your light? Just ask Alexa and she’ll do it for you.
Gaming deals
Whether you’re looking for a new console, game, or a controller, we’ve got you covered.
- $285 — PS4 Slim Bundle: This bundle comes with the PS4 Slim, Uncharted 4, and a wireless controller.
- $243 — Xbox One S Bundle: This bundle comes with the Xbox One S, Battlefield 1, and a wireless controller
- $24 — Dark Souls III: Looking for a great game that won’t blow your budget? You can also check out are favorite PS4 games under $20 for more options.
- $26 — Stereo Gaming Headset: A quality gaming headset that won’t break the bank. You can also check out our favorite gaming headsets for more options
Laptop deals
Everyone could benefit from a brand new laptop. Why wait for Black Friday?
- $249 — Acer Convertible Chromebook: An Amazon Best Seller, this affordable laptop is perfect when you’re on the go.
- $176 — Samsung Chromebook: This cheap laptop won’t be able to store large files, but it’s perfect for note taking and browsing the web.
- $638 — Refubished Apple MacBook Pro: Want a MacBook without that MacBook price? Go with this certified refurbished option.
Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- The ultimate Black Friday Guide: All the hottest deals, none of the junk
- Save big on your next cell phone with T-Mobile’s pre-Black Friday deals
- Brace yourselves — the Amazon Black Friday deals have arrived
- Looking for PCs, consoles, and more on Black Friday? Dell's deals have begun
- Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Monday