This 5-quart KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale at Amazon for 28% off

if you’re thinking about what to get a person who spends a lot of time in the kitchen for the holidays, you should consider this offer from Amazon: the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer at 28% off. It’s down to a more affordable $330 from its original price of $460, for savings of $130. You can even get it for yourself if you don’t have one yet, but we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase because this is a limited-time deal, and it could be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

The first thing most people will think about when you mention KitchenAid is its colorful line of mixers, which includes the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. The stainless steel bowl with a capacity of 5 quarts can mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch, and its 10 speeds and 59-point planetary mixing action — ensuring 59 touchpoints per rotation — makes sure that your ingredients are thoroughly mixed.

Mixers are part of our list of the best kitchen gadgets, and you can further maximize the capabilities of the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer by buying any of the optional attachments that you can use with it, though this one already comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire whip. The tilt-head design makes adding ingredients and changing attachments easy, and the pouring shield will prevent any spills when you’re working with liquids.

The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a wonderful addition to any kitchen, making it a fantastic holiday gift for a friend or family member — or even for yourself. It’s on sale from Amazon with a 28% discount that drops its price to only $330 from $460. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though as this is a limited-time offer, and KitchenAid deals always attract a lot of attention. In addition to the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, you may want to check out what else you can buy from our roundups of Keurig deals for coffee makers and Vitamix deals for blenders.