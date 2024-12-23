 Skip to main content
Walmart slashed this KitchenAid hand mixer’s price to $35

By
The KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer on the kitchen counter.
KitchenAid

The holiday season is the perfect time to make a few upgrades in your kitchen, and Walmart has an offer that’s going to be hard to refuse. The KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer, originally sold for $50, is down to a more affordable $35 following a $15 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends, but like all KitchenAid deals, we’re expecting stocks to sell out quickly. Add the kitchen gadget to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can to secure the savings!

Why you should buy the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer

Stand mixers are extremely useful, but if you want something space-saving and less expensive, then you should go for a hand mixer. KitchenAid is one of the best brands in both categories, so you can’t go wrong with the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer. As its name suggest, it offers three different mixing speeds that you can easily switch between using a sliding button. From mixing nuts and chocolate chips into dough on the lowest speed to whipping egg whites on the highest speed, the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer has the right setting for any task in the kitchen.

The KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer comes with two Stainless Steel Turbo Beater attachments that you can easily remove with the press of a button, so you can pop them into the dishwasher for easy cleaning. The hand mixer also features a lockable swivel cord to make sure that it doesn’t get tangled up while you mix.

The KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer is on sale from Walmart at $15 off, so you’ll only have to pay $35 instead of its sticker price of $50. If you need this gadget in your kitchen, don’t waste any time in taking advantage of this offer as it may be gone as soon as tomorrow. There’s no telling when the stocks that are up for sale will run out, so move forward with your purchase of the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer while you still can. You may also want to check out these Vitamix deals for blenders and Keurig deals for coffee makers, for additional kitchen upgrades.

Grab an electric scooter for $198 in the Walmart Deals sale
Person riding GOTRAX electric scooter

While biking can be a lot of fun, it can get tiring, and locking your bike up outside while you're working or shopping isn't always an option. Electric scooters have taken the world by storm because they are more compact than bikes, you can take them with you when you reach wherever you go, and, let's be honest, you don't have to pedal. Luckily, there's a big sale going on at Walmart that sees a discount on the Gotrax Rival Adult Electric Scooter. The price has been knocked down to just $198 from the usual $298. That $100 in savings is pretty substantial and makes it a good option for those who might be on the fence in terms of price.

Why you should buy the Gotrax Rival Electric Scooter
The Gotrax Rival Electric Scooter has a relatively powerful 250W motor that will give you a max speed of 15.5, which might be a bit slower depending on your weight, but otherwise, it's a pretty solid pace, especially if you're on pedestrian roads. The battery has a little over five amp-hours, which roughly translates to up to 12.5 miles of range that you have to work with, although that also will be affected by the quality of the road you're on and you're weight. It has a max weight capacity of 220 pounds.

Walmart cut the price of this ice maker from $130 to $64 today
Kissair Countertop Ice Maker

We're about to face a record-breaking hot summer. Get ready to start dumping ice into all of your drinks. If you want save some money by making the ice yourself, check out this ice maker deal. This Kissair Countertop Ice Maker is on sale right now as part of the Walmart Deals sales event, so it's the perfect opportunity to grab it if you use a lot of ice. While it usually goes for $130, you can grab it now for just $64, saving yourself a solid $66 in the process, so it's probably one of the best deals on ice makers that you're likely to find.

Why you should buy the Kissair Countertop Ice Maker
The Kissair Countertop Ice Maker has a pretty solid capacity, akin to some of the best refrigerator brands on the market, with the ability to make nine blocks of ice as quickly as six minutes or so, depending on the external weather. In the long term, though, it can produce a whopping 26 pounds of ice in a full 24-hour period, which is really impressive for something that's so small. In fact, it's small enough that it takes very little space, measuring 11.22 x 8.66 x 11.73 inches, so it can easily fit in most kitchens, and it even has a carrying handle so you can take it with you to parties.

Grab this ice cream maker while it’s discounted in Walmart’s sale
ninja creami walmart deal may 2024

With summer pretty much here, there are very few things that can be more refreshing than ice makers, and if you're looking to pick up one of the best ice cream makers to help cool you down, you're in luck. That's because the Ninja CREAMi has a great deal going for it right now in the Walmart Deals sales event, and even better than that, it actually does a lot more than just ice cream. You can grab it for just $169, rather than the usual $199 it goes for, so you get a solid $30 off the regular price.

Why you should buy the Ninja CREAMi
The Ninja CREAMi is a pretty interesting device, given that it does a lot more functions than just making ice cream. For example, it can make milkshakes, sorbets, and even light ice cream for those who don't enjoy the heavy creaminess of regular ice cream. Of course, there is a little preparation that needs to go into it, as the first step of any of these is freezing what you want made in the freezer overnight. But that's a simple process, and you get a couple of containers you can use, so you can have them going simultaneously or one after the other. Once that's done, you just stick it in the Ninja CREAMi and choose whatever option you want, and it preps it for you, and that usually involves blending and churning whatever you put in the container.

