Walmart slashed this KitchenAid hand mixer’s price to $35

The holiday season is the perfect time to make a few upgrades in your kitchen, and Walmart has an offer that’s going to be hard to refuse. The KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer, originally sold for $50, is down to a more affordable $35 following a $15 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends, but like all KitchenAid deals, we’re expecting stocks to sell out quickly. Add the kitchen gadget to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can to secure the savings!

Why you should buy the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer

Stand mixers are extremely useful, but if you want something space-saving and less expensive, then you should go for a hand mixer. KitchenAid is one of the best brands in both categories, so you can’t go wrong with the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer. As its name suggest, it offers three different mixing speeds that you can easily switch between using a sliding button. From mixing nuts and chocolate chips into dough on the lowest speed to whipping egg whites on the highest speed, the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer has the right setting for any task in the kitchen.

The KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer comes with two Stainless Steel Turbo Beater attachments that you can easily remove with the press of a button, so you can pop them into the dishwasher for easy cleaning. The hand mixer also features a lockable swivel cord to make sure that it doesn’t get tangled up while you mix.

The KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer is on sale from Walmart at $15 off, so you’ll only have to pay $35 instead of its sticker price of $50. If you need this gadget in your kitchen, don’t waste any time in taking advantage of this offer as it may be gone as soon as tomorrow. There’s no telling when the stocks that are up for sale will run out, so move forward with your purchase of the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Mixer while you still can. You may also want to check out these Vitamix deals for blenders and Keurig deals for coffee makers, for additional kitchen upgrades.