Whip it, flip it, and mix it up with these best hand mixers of 2018

Share

There are many instances in the kitchen when you may need a mixer of some kind. But a stand mixer takes up a lot of room on the counter, and it can also be quite expensive. Need an option that’s not only affordable but also takes up very little real estate? A hand mixer can be the perfect solution to making cooking and baking a lot easier. It requires only a little bit of elbow grease, and helps you mix your ingredients with ease — and with much less effort than mixing entirely by hand. If you’re looking for the perfect hand mixer to add to your kitchen appliance collection, look no further than these hand mixers that are the best of the best.

Breville Handy Mix Scraper Hand Mixer ($129)

This hand mixer is one of the most intuitive on the market. It has a “smart” interface that is able to detect what kind of attachment you’re using, and the mixer will adjust the speed accordingly to ensure whatever you’re mixing will be perfectly blended. The 240-watt DC motor is relatively quiet when used at the lower speeds, while still delivering high torque.

The mixer also has scrapers attached to it, so it will mix all the way to the edges of the bowl without making those unappealing clanging noises. It features a built-in timer, helping you maintain accuracy when dealing with recipes that require precise mixing times. There’s also a built-in light to help you see the ingredients more clearly, even when cooking in a kitchen that’s poorly lit.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer ($74+)

This hand-held version of the popular KitchenAid stand mixer has an impressive nine speeds, allowing you to easily combine large ingredients with slow stirring, or blend watery ingredients with fast whipping. Speed one is perfect for combining chunky foods, while speed nine is ideal for whipping meringue. This hand mixer is well known for being easy to use, as it has a Soft Start™ Feature, which gradually brings the beaters up to your selected speed setting to help minimize splattering.

Cord getting in the way when you’re cooking? You can lock it to the left or right side of the mixer, giving you maximum angle control no matter what recipe you’re cooking. Plus, you can quickly remove any accessory attachments from the mixer by simple pressing one button with one hand. Trust us, this comes in handy when one of your hands is dripping in brownie batter and you need to swap out attachments.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Cuisinart 9-Speed Handheld Mixer ($71)

The thing that immediately sets this handheld mixer apart from the others? It comes with a storage case that fits directly onto the mixer and snaps shut to hold all the accessories in one place. You’ll get beaters, a chef’s whisk, dough hooks, and a spatula, so you get pretty much all the accessories you’d need to do some serious mixing in the kitchen. The mixer features nine different speed settings, with three of the settings offering a low-start feature to prevent splattering. You can easily adjust speeds while using the mixer, thanks to 1-touch speed control.

This appliance also comes with three-year limited warranty, so you can rest assured that you’re covered if something malfunctions. Use the included recipe book to try out different recipes, or choose one from the millions of recipes online that require mixing (we’d start with a delicious meringue pie).

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer ($24)

This affordable hand mixer is perfect for those who are just getting into cooking or baking, or for college students who need a mixer that the whole dorm floor will probably end up sharing. The mixer comes with a storage case that snaps onto the device and includes an easy-access door. It also features a pulse function on the slowest speed setting, which gives users more control over the mixing process and produces less mess.

A burst button will also quickly get the mixer to its 290-watt peak power, if you need a burst of movement to mix up particularly stubborn ingredients. The mixer comes with six attachments: wire beaters, dough hooks, a milkshake mixer, and a whisk. So you can easily mix the ingredients for pretty much any recipe you can think of. You can eject the attachments with a single button.

Buy one now from:

Amazon

Oster 2500 Inspire 240-Watt 5-Speed Hand Mixer ($27)

With six different speed settings and a powerful 250-watt motor, this hand mixer will work well for most standard recipes. The cord is retractable, which makes for easy storage and won’t leave you with a tangle of wires in your cabinet. It also features a heel rest that allows you to set the mixer down while dealing with other ingredients — without leaving a mess on your counter. Additionally, the mixer includes a burst function that provides an extra jolt of power when working through stubborn batters.

The included chrome beaters and dough hooks are guaranteed to stand the test of time, even if you end up using them all the time. Worried that the mixer will splatter ingredients all over your kitchen? The Clean Start function allows the mixer to start at a lower speed and gradually increase, giving you more control over the mixing process.

Buy one now from:

Amazon