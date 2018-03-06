From making cookies to pizza dough, the best stand mixers deliver

Making dough is hard work. A good hand mixer will certainly make the job easier, but if you really want to free up some time (and your hands), you should consider a stand mixer. These devices take just about all of the manual work out of mixing dough. You’ll have to add the ingredients and you might occasionally have to scrape the walls of the bowl, but for the most part, a stand mixer does all of the work for you. Below are some of our favorite models, so you can crank out the cookies even after the holidays are over.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer ($294) What’s your favorite color? Whatever it is, there’s a good chance that you can find it on a Kitchenaid Artisan Stand Mixer. This appliance looks good in just about any kitchen, since it’s sure to match every aesthetic. Of course, good looks aren’t the only thing going for this classic from KitchenAid. This stand mixer has a large 5-quart bowl, which is big enough to make four loaves of bread in a single batch, and a mixing system that makes sure all of the ingredients in your bowl get incorporated. The KitchenAid Artisan Series also features a unique power hub that allows you to connect multiple attachments. While KitchenAid set the standard for stand mixer with its Artisan series, some people might find the 5-quart bowl a little too big. Luckily, you can now get this appliance in a “mini” 3.5-quart size instead. Buy one now from: Amazon

Hamilton Beach Electrics ($167+) If you’re looking for a basic, reliable stand mixer, look no further than this offering from Hamilton Beach. This appliance may not feature some of the bells and the whistles of the aforementioned KitchenAid (it only comes in a handful of colors and doesn’t work with “power hub” attachments), but if all you need is a stand mixer that, well, mixes, this appliance does the job admirably. With a 4.5-quart bowl, a powerful 400-watt motor, and attachments to blend, beat, whip, mix, and cream your ingredients, the Hamilton Beach stand mixer should be more than enough for most home bakers. Buy one now from: Amazon

Cuisinart SM-55 ($234+) The Cuisinart SM-55 is another stand mixer that is much more than a stand mixer. The top of this device lifts up to reveal three power ports, where you can mount everything from a meat grinder, to a citrus juicer, to a pasta maker (sold separately). That’s great and all, but how well does it function as a stand mixer? The Cuisinart SM-55 features an 800-watt motor. For comparison’s sake, the KitchenAid Artisan is one of the most consistently well-reviewed stand mixers and that appliance only has a 325-watt mixer. While the SM-55 might give you a little more power than you’ll ever need, it’s comforting to know that this device will be able to tackle the heaviest tasks with ease. One other unique feature of this device is the splash-free guard. While splash guards aren’t uncommon for stand mixers, this device’s splash guard covers the entire bowl, making it practically impossible for ingredients to escape. Buy one now from: Amazon

Breville BEM-800 ($300) While the main purpose of a stand mixer is to remove the manual labor from mixing dough and batters, many bakers find themselves manually scraping the mixture from the edges of the bowl in order to incorporate all of the ingredients. The Breville’s “scraper beater” eliminates this annoying aspect of baking. With a flexible rubber edge, this beater continuously scrapes the walls of the 5-quart stainless steel bowl, so you don’t have to. This stand mixer also has a couple of cool digital features, such as an LED display and a countdown timer. With its powerful motor and 12-speed mixing action, this stand mixer can handle just about any task. Buy one now from: Amazon