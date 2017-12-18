These are the best food processors to suit all your cooking needs

When it comes to being more efficient in the kitchen, a food processor can make all the difference. These versatile machines can shred meat, puree beans, and chop onions, doing in mere seconds the tasks that would take far longer to do manually, saving you both time and energy when cooking. Whether you’re an amateur chef just getting started, you’re trying to make healthier meals at home, or you’re an experienced cook wanting to speed up the cooking process, there are many top-notch food processors on the market that can do the job effectively. We’ve done the work for you and rounded up the best of the best food processors that money can buy.

Cuisinart 13 Cup Food Processor

Why you should buy this: Cuisinart made food processors a standard appliance in the kitchen.

Who it’s for: Those looking for a no-frills, reliable food processor can have faith in this machine.

How much it’ll cost: $150

Why we picked the Cuisinart Prep 11 Plus Food Processor: Cuisinart was the brand that made food processors a standard machine to be found in kitchens everywhere. This 13-cup food processor from Cuisinart is as reliable as the older models, but it’s equipped for the 21st century, with touchscreen controls. These controls let you select among power on, power off, pulse, and dough. This versatile machine is perfect for those who like experimenting with all kinds of cooking, as the slicing disc, shredding disc, and blade make it easy to chop, mix, knead, and blend just about anything. For those who do a lot of baking, they will like knowing that the dough speed adjusts automatically to the amount and consistency of the flour, so you always get the perfect dough for bread, rolls, and other baked goods.

Hamilton Beach Food Processor

Why you should buy this: This option is budget-friendly, making it a great first food processor.

Who it’s for: Just getting into food processing? This is a great option for amateur cooks.

How much it’ll cost: $30

Why we picked the Hamilton Beach Food Processor: While food processors may be a handy addition to your kitchen counter, some are pricey due to all the fancy features they offer, many of which you might never use. This Hamilton Beach machine is easy on the wallet, and it works just as effectively as many higher-end models.The bowl holds 10 cups, so it is large enough to handle most standard dinner recipes. The food processor also has an additional interesting feature: the lid flips over to help you store the machine in more compact spaces. Lack of counter space can’t be your excuse for not trying out food processing anymore!

Ninja Mega Kitchen System

Why you should buy this: This dual-purpose machine is a blender and food processor in one.

Who it’s for: Got limited counter space? This machine does double-duty.

How much it’ll cost: $435

Why we picked the Ninja Mega Kitchen System: If you’re taking stock of your kitchen counter and realizing you don’t have much space to work with, this machine by Ninja is perfect. It combines a food processor and blender into one, thus freeing up valuable kitchen space. The 72-ounce pitcher and eight-cup food processor are large enough for most recipes, from that Monday night casserole to Sunday night meal prep. The machine also comes with two 16-ounce travel cups, which are great for taking drinks on the go. The high-quality stainless steel blades hold up well over time, so you can count on using the device for years to come.

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment

Why you should buy this: This attachment can turn your existing mixer into a double-duty machine.

Who it’s for: Already have a KitchenAid stand mixer? You’ll want this add-on device.

How much it’ll cost: $148

Why we picked the KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment: If you want to try using a food processor but don’t have the additional kitchen space to dedicate to it, this attachment works with a KitchenAid stand mixer, if you have one. The attachment fits the front of any KitchenAid stand mixer, using the mixer’s power to shred, dice, and chop any ingredients you might need. There’s also an external lever you can use to change the slicing thickness, depending on what recipe you’re working with. With this attachment, you’ll be turning your KitchenAid stand mixer into an even more powerful machine that now does double duty.

KitchenAid Mini Food Processor

Why you should buy this: It’s one of the most lightweight and portable food processors available.

Who it’s for: Don’t have a lot of kitchen space? This machine is perfect.

How much it’ll cost: $50

Why we picked the KitchenAid Mini Food Processor: Want to try out food processing, but don’t exactly see yourself making massive stews and large pies? This tiny food processor could be just what you’re looking for. It’s the ideal size for making salsas and dressings, and it will also chop herbs and other smaller tasks. The bowl, lid, and blade are safe for the dishwasher, so your cleanup job will be pretty easy. Plus, if you don’t have valuable countertop real estate to spare, this food processor does the job without taking up much space.

Thermomix Holiday Bundle

Why you should buy this: It’s a high-powered, high-end food processor that does the job extremely well.

Who it’s for: If you want a device that combines 12 into one, this is it.

How much it’ll cost: $1,448

Why we picked the Thermomix Holiday Bundle: You could call this a food processor, but it’s really more of a high-powered, versatile machine that also happens to have the functions of a food processor. This Thermomix can do just about any task you’d want to do in the kitchen. It has 12 different functions: Mixing, chopping, milling, kneading, blending, steaming, cooking, whisking, precise heating, stirring and emulsifying. With so many abilities, it has myriad uses, and you will likely soon find it to be your most-used kitchen tool. Plus, with the holiday bundle, you also receive a cookbook and cake stand for free.