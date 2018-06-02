Espresso On Demand: The five best Nespresso machines

While coffee makers are pretty standard in American kitchens, most people still trek down to their local coffee shop in order to get an espresso or a cappuccino. And why not? Making these drinks is a complicated process, right? It’s not like you can get a quality cup of espresso at the push of a button…oh.

A Nespresso machine can put coffee shop quality espresso on your kitchen counter. But what model is right for you? When picking out a Nespresso machine, you have to take various factors into consideration. You need to decide how much you’re willing to spend, what features you consider necessities, and how much counter space you’re willing to sacrifice for a good cup of coffee.

Read more: Power through your afternoon slump with these espresso machines

Here are five Nespresso machines to consider for your next espresso.

The low-cost option: Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker ($149+) The Pixie Espresso Maker is one of the most smallest machines in Nespresso’s original line at just 12.8 inches long, 4.4 inches wide, and 9.3 inches tall. Of course, in order to make this espresso maker fit on any countertop, Nespresso had to trim a few features. The Pixie only has a .7 liter water tank, has space for just 11 used capsules, and doesn’t include a milk frother. However, the Pixie’s small size does have some advantages. It is the quickest Nespresso maker on the market and can heat up in just 25 seconds. The lack of a milk frother shouldn’t be considered much of a drawback, either, as only top-of-the-line Nespresso machines have this feature built in. If you want to make lattes or cappuccinos, you can also consider adding the Nespresso Aeroccino Plus Milk Frother to your shopping list, or check out some of the more feature-filled Nespresso makers below. Buy one now from: Amazon

The coffee option: VertuoLine Coffee And Espresso Maker ($150) Nespresso makers are known for making great espresso in the comfort of your own kitchen, but sometimes you might want more than a single shot of caffeine in the morning. Nespresso’s VertuoLine can make coffee or espresso with the touch of a button. You don’t need to adjust settings or fiddle with water levels, just push the button and in about 30 seconds you’ll have a perfect, crema-filled cup of caffeine. The VertuoLine uses centrifusion technology to spin the Nespresso capsule as your coffee or espresso is brewed. This helps extracts all of the flavor and creates a cup of coffee with a rich, silky crema. Buy one now from:

Amazon

The style option: Nespresso Citiz ($249) While all Nespresso makers are pleasant to look at, the Citiz espresso maker really places an emphasis on its design. Billed as “urban smart,” the design of this espresso maker was inspired by New York City architecture in the 1940s. The Citiz is part of Nespresso’s original line of espresso makers, and can pour both Espresso and Lungo size cups. The Citiz heats up in just 25 seconds and will automatically shutoff after nine minutes of inactivity. Nespresso also makes a Citiz+Milk machine which includes an attached frother. However, this machine is simply a Citiz with an Aeroccino Plus Milk Frother attached to its side. If the price is right, you’d get more versatility and save some counterspace by simply buying these devices separately. Buy one now from:

Nespresso

The milk option: Delonghi Nespresso Lattissima Plus ($293+) Just because you’re making coffee at home doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have options. The Nespresso Lattisima Plus from Delonghi has a built-in milk frother so you can make espresso, cappuccino, or a latte macchiato with a push of a button. Seriously, the Lattissima brews your espresso, froths your milk, and then combines the two in the correct portions. The Lattissima Plus has a .9 liter water reservoir and a .35 liter milk container. If there’s anything inconvenient about this machine it’s the fact that Delonghi has not figured out a way to keep milk fresh when it’s left out on the counter. Yes, you’ll have to refrigerate the milk container when it’s not in use. Buy one now from:

Amazon