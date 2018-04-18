Need coffee now? These are the best Keurig machines

Keurig machines simplify the process of making coffee. Picking a model, however, can be complicated. What exactly is a K-Cup? What’s the difference between the Keurig Classic and Keurig Plus? Are all coffee pods interchangeable, or is that a feature reserved for select models?

The main draw of a Keurig machine is that it makes a nearly perfect — or at least consistent — cup of coffee with the mere push of a button. Since all of Keurig’s current models are based on the same brewing system, and since they all use pre-measured K-Cups, you’ll get a similar cup of joe with every model. But this doesn’t mean that all Keurig machines are created equal. Some can’t brew more than 10 ounces of coffee at a time, for example. Here’s how to choose one.

The no-frills option — Keurig K15 ($65+) The K15 is the most basic (and cheapest) model offered by Keurig. Like the other machines in the “Classic” lineup, the K15 is only compatible with single-serve K-Cup pods. While this is fine for making yourself a cup of coffee in the morning, the K15 is not ideal for households with multiple coffee drinkers. It also doesn’t have a water reservoir, though it does benefit from one-touch simplicity and compatibility with 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce pods. The machine’s focus on single servings might limit its capacity and capabilities, but you can upgrade to a more capable model for just a bit more money. Buy one now from: Amazon

The slightly more frills option — Keurig K55 ($90+) The K55 is faster and more versatile than the K15. While this Classic model is still limited to single-serve pods, it can brew a 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cup of coffee in under a minute — which is twice as fast as the aforementioned K15. It isn’t designed to serve multiple people in the morning, but it can certainly handle a caffeine rush every once in a while. The K55 also has a 48-ounce reservoir, which means that you won’t have to fiddle with the water level every morning. If you drink an 8-ounce cup of coffee in the morning before work, you’d only have to fill the reservoir once a week. Buy one now from: Amazon

The versatility option — Keurig 250 ($131) The Keurig Classic line is perfect for people who want a simple machine that can give them a simple cup of coffee. But if you’re looking for more options (or to serve more people), you should check out Keurig Plus Series. The main difference between these two product lines is that machines in the Keurig Plus series are capable of brewing everything from 4-ounce cups to 30-ounce carafes, while the Classic line is limited to 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups. Most Plus series models, specifically the Keurig 250, also allow you to adjust the strength of your coffee. The K250 even has a 40-ounce reservoir and settings for specialty drinks, such as hot cocoa, chai, and mochas. Buy one now from: Amazon

The top of the line option — Keurig K575 ($180) The Keurig 575 is the “ultimate Keurig brewer.” With hot water on demand and an 80-ounce reservoir, the K575 can effortlessly perk up a group of sleep-deprived adults in a matter of minutes. The machine also comes with a large touchscreen display, which makes it easy to customize brew strength, temperature, and serving size. The machine even features a high-altitude setting, an energy saver mode, and an auto on-off feature that can be set for a specific time. The K575 takes up more counter space than other models, but if you can spare the space (and the cash), this gives the most versatility and features. Buy one now from: Amazon