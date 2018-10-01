Need a cup of joe without the hassle of a coffee pot? Try these single-cup models

Share

Single cup coffee makers are famous for their super-fast single-serve options that are always ready and hot on demand. In return, they take a little more maintenance and a quick check to make sure the water is fresh. Not a bad deal.

If you’re looking for a high-tech single-serve coffeemaker for your home or coffee-loving office, we’ve collected the best models for you to take a look at. There’s something here for every coffee fan, from basic Keurigs to more elaborate coffee stations.

Keurig K575 ($173)

There are, of course, many different Keurig models of different sizes, suitable for all sorts of kitchens. But when it comes to the best high-tech, heavy-duty Keurig, the K575 reigns supreme. The touchscreen gives you more options than most Keurigs for setting your preferences, including brew sizes, strength control, five temperature settings, and automatic set times. Plus, the 80-ounce water reservoir is easily big enough to accommodate (although remember to clean it periodically). If you’re the only one using the coffee maker, a smaller model may be better, but for frequent use you won’t find a better model. Just make sure you stay stocked up on coffee pods.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Nespresso Pixie ($255)

Nespresso creates elite coffee machines for those who want high-grade coffee creations without heading to the shop or wasting too much time in the kitchen. The Pixie is the perfect compact personal coffee device that can deliver espresso and lungo on demand with a 19-bar high pressure pump. This full kit also an Aeroccino milk frother if you have a bit of extra time and want to make a more elaborate drink. The power saver mode and automatic power down option also ensure the Pixie doesn’t use more energy than necessary. Finally, the welcome pack includes 16 capsules, but like with a Keurig model, you will have to plan for more shipments over time.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

SharkNinja Cofffee Bar with Auto-iQ ($153)

How can a “coffee bar” be single cup? By including a plethora of delicious coffee creation options that far exceeds a simple pod-and-pull model. This SharkNinja model gives you an incredible amount of choices. First, you choose your coffee cup size, followed by a brew type, which includes Classic, Rish, Over Oce, Specialty, and more. Then you can choose whether or not to use the milk frother. Automated technology will then choose a calibrated temperature based on your other choices. Pretty great, right? However, there are no pods that work with this model, which is designed for loose grounds—this could be a plus or minus, based on how you like your coffee.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Mixpresso Single Cup ($42)

On the other end of the spectrum, we have this simple, highly effective coffee maker at a very affordable price. It’s designed to work with pretty much any K-Cup format, and can brew around 6 cups before it needs a refill. If you want a model that’s easy to clean, versatile and fast to use without breaking the bank, Mixpresso has you covered – just don’t expect many customizable features.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Bunn MCU Single Cup ($130)

Bunn’s MCU model offers the ultimate versatility, with the ability to switch out between K-Cups, ground coffee, tea pods, or loose tea – ideal if multiple users have different ideas about what makes a good cup of caffeine. It can also brew servings from four to 14 ounces based on your cup size. Note that you will have to switch the drawers around depending on what style of beverage you want, so this does take a bit more maintenance than other options.

Buy it now at:

Amazon Walmart

Hamilton Beach Scoop Single Serve ($35)

This ultra-affordable, super compact Hamilton Beach model is perfect for travel mugs and traveling in general, if you need a guaranteed source of coffee. It’s a great choice if size if your primary concern but you still want a quality coffee maker that won’t fall apart on you. Also note that the name Scoop is also descriptive: This coffeemaker is designed to work with scooped grounds and not much else. You do get a choice between regular and bold brewing modes, and an automatic shutoff when you are done using the model.

Buy it now at:

Amazon Walmart