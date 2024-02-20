Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Keurig dominates the at-home coffee market, with a variety of blends, brews, and coffee makers that have only grown more popular over the years. Capable of churning out a quality cup of joe with little effort, it’s a staple of busy households and folks who don’t have time to fuss around with beans before rushing out the door.

Keurig might be popular — but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best option. Many people will find other coffee makers to produce a better cup of coffee, while others might be willing to put in a bit more effort to craft a drink personalized to their tastes. Whatever the case may be, the buck doesn’t stop with Keurig, making it important to consider the competition before adding a new appliance to your kitchen.

Here’s a look at the best Keurig alternatives in 2024. From Cuisinart to Lavazza, these sleek appliances make it easy to whip up a great brew without any fuss. If you want something that comes with a bunch of extra features, be sure to check out the best smart coffee makers.

The best Keurig alternatives in 2024

Buy the Nespresso Vertuo Next for the best overall Keurig alternative.

for the best overall Keurig alternative. Buy the Black + Decker Single Serve K-Cup Brewer if you’re on a budget.

if you’re on a budget. Buy the Lavazza Expert Coffee Classy Plus for a premium alternative to Keurig.

for a premium alternative to Keurig. Buy the Cuisinart Grind and Brew Single-Serve Coffeemaker to grind your own beans.

to grind your own beans. Buy the Ninja Pod & Grounds Specialty Coffee Maker to keep using K-Cups.

Nespresso Vertuo Next

The best overall Keurig alternative

Pros Cons Brews in six different sizes Lackluster water reservoir Slim and compact design Recyclable capsules

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is the ideal alternative to Keurig. Built around the Vertuo capsule lineup, you’ll have access to over 40 different drinks — all of which can be quickly brewed in just a few steps.

Regardless of what you like to drink, Nespresso has you covered. Its exclusive Vertuo capsule lineup features everything from dark, strong beverages to lighter blends and limited-edition experiments. To help you on your tasting journey, a “Welcome Kit” is included with your coffee maker, giving you a chance to test out some of their best blends.

With a slim design, recyclable capsules, and the option to brew 5 ounces to 18 ounces, there’s a lot to love about the Vertuo Next. Its 37-ounce water reservoir is smaller than some rivals, but it’s a worthy tradeoff for its slim profile and premium features.

Specifications Capsule type Vertuo Capsules Brew sizes 5 – 18 ounces Standout feature Works with 40+ premium capsule blends

Black + Decker Single Serve K-Cup Brewer

The best affordable Keurig alternative

Pros Cons Affordable Lacking premium features Works with K-Cups Works with ground coffee

Clocking in at under $100, the Black + Decker Single Serve K-Cup Brewer is a reasonable alternative to Keurig. It even offers support for K-Cups, thanks to an included capsule holder. Not interested in K-Cups? Then you’ll be glad to know ground coffee is also supported.

Compact in size yet large enough to brew directly into your travel mug, it’s the perfect companion for those busy mornings before work. Its large 50-ounce reservoir means you won’t have to refill it very often, as it’ll get you up to seven cups of coffee before needing more water.

The Black + Decker Singler Serve K-Cup Brewer isn’t as fancy as some other brands (it doesn’t look quite as luxurious as other models, lacks smartphone support, and other premium features), but it’s a no-frills, affordable alternative to Keurig. Give it a closer look if you’re not a coffee aficionado and just need a warm brew before the sun comes up.

Specifications Capsule type K-Cup Brew sizes 6 – 10 ounces Standout feature Supports K-Cups and under $100

Lavazza Expert Coffee Classy Plus

The best premium Keurig alternative

Pros Cons Brews multiple drink types Expensive Works with Expert and Blue capsules Simple touch interface

If you need a premium brew that rivals (arguably outdoes) Keurig, the Lavazza Expert Coffee Classy Plus is up to the task. Built to brew incredible drinks without any hassle, it’s a good option for folks with very particular tastes or with a discerning palate.

Compatible with the Lavazza Expert and Blue Capsules, you’ll have the option to brew tons of different drinks, including expressos, lattes, cappuccinos, and more. That makes it a great alternative to not just Keurig, but even Starbucks. That versatility makes it great for individuals with diverse tastes and large families with different drink preferences, allowing you to brew them all with a single, compact coffeemaker.

The Lavazza appliance isn’t cheap, but you’re getting plenty of useful features for your investment. Toss in a simple touchscreen interface and an easy-to-clean design, and it’s clear that the Lavazza Expert Coffee Classy Plus is doing everything it can to justify its price.

Specifications Capsule type Lavazza Expert and Blue Capsules Brew sizes 8 ounces Standout feature Brews coffee, expressos, lattes, and more

Cuisinart Grind and Brew Single-Serve Coffeemaker

The best Keurig alternative for grinding coffee beans

Pros Cons Single-serve coffee maker Large footprint Capable of grinding Stylish design

The Cuisinart Single Serve Coffeemaker is a great Keurig alternative since it’s fully compatible with K-Cups. But what really sets it apart from the competition is its powerful grinder, allowing you to grind your own beans and brew up your own drinks.

The left side of the coffeemaker is home to a massive conical burr mill that automatically grinds beans and stores them in the HomeBarista Reusable Filter Cup. The container holds up to 100 grams of beans — and its airtight lid helps keep them fresh until you’re ready to use them.

Of course, all these components mean the coffeemaker is a bit larger than others on this list. But if you’re interested in using K-Cups and grinding your own beans, the Cuisinart Grind and Brew is hard to beat.

Specifications Capsule type K-Cup Brew sizes 8-12 ounces Standout feature Includes a built-in grinder

Ninja Pod & Grounds Specialty Coffee Maker

The best Keurig alternative that supports K-Cups

Pros Cons Supports K-Cups Quality control issues Built-in frother Streamlined design

The Ninja Pod & Grounds Specialty Coffee Maker is fully compatible with K-Cups, making it a good option if you just want a reliable coffee maker that doesn’t bear the Keurig name. However, it goes a step beyond simple K-Cup support, offering a built-in milk frother and the ability to brew grounds, making it a versatile companion for your countertop.

Part of what makes the Ninja coffeemaker so compelling is its support for K-Cups. That allows you to brew up everything available on a typical Keurig. So if you love the Keurig blends but aren’t a fan of their hardware, this is a good way to circumvent the issue. At the same time, Ninja added a milk frother to the coffee maker as well as support for brewing grounds — making it more capable than most products in the Keurig catalog.

While the vast majority of shoppers are well-served by the Ninja coffee maker, some users note serious issues with their device shortly after purchase. In most cases, you’ll be able to simply ship it back and get one without a defect — though note that quality control issues aren’t out of the picture. But since you’re getting loads of premium features for around $100, it might be worth the compromise.

Specifications Capsule type K-Cup Brew sizes 6-12 ounces Standout feature Support for K-Cups and grounds

How we chose these Keurig alternatives

Keurig is responsible for some of the best coffee makers, but it’s not the only brand in town. From Ninja to Cuisinart and Lavazza to Black + Decker, here’s how we picked the best Keurig alternatives.

Compact

Most Keurig models are compact and fit into kitchens of all sizes. Alternatives need to be just as compact, offering a streamlined profile yet still carrying plenty of premium features.

Easy to use

Another draw of Keurig machines is their intuitive design and simple operation. It doesn’t take more than a few seconds to brew a cup of coffee — and for those busy mornings or late nights, it’s arguably the most important feature. The five products above do much the same and make it easy to get your favorite drink without much work.

Versatility

Whether you want to use your own grind or pick up K-Cups, the more versatility you have for brewing, the better. At the same time, it’s important to realize that sometimes Keurig doesn’t offer much flexibility with its machines (and it often results in an uneven experience). With that in mind, we looked for reliable products that produce a variety of high-quality beverages.

Pricing

Whether you’re a coffee aficionado or just need something to wake you up as fast as possible, there’s no denying that coffee makers can save you a bundle of cash compared to frequenting your local coffee shop. With that in mind, we chose products that are reliable and reasonably priced, ensuring you get an appliance that’ll help your wallet and provide years of hassle-free operation.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations