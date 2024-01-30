The 5 best smart coffee makers from Keurig and more in 2024

Any old coffee maker can whip up a quick cup of java, but if you want to get a bit more mileage out of your morning brew, a smart coffee maker is a wise investment. Not only do smart coffee makers offer dozens of ways to customize your drink, but many can be controlled remotely — giving you a simple way to get that perfect cup of coffee.

Smart coffee makers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are custom-made to produce nothing more than coffee, while others can brew lattes and cappuccinos. Some are sleek and premium-looking, while others are large and somewhat clunky. Regardless of your needs, there’s a smart coffee maker that’s perfect for your daily routine. Here’s a look at the best smart coffee makers, including the best overall pick, an affordable alternative, and a machine so futuristic you’ll practically have a Starbucks inside your home.

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Single Serve Coffee Maker

Best overall smart coffee maker

Pros Cons Compact footprint Only brews coffee Several customization options Multistream technology enhances flavor

Keurig has long been a popular name in the world of coffee, and for good reason. Its products are reliable, easy to use, and (most importantly) brew incredible drinks. The K-Supreme Plus Smart Coffee Maker is one of the best options in its catalog, thanks to its highly customizable settings and impressive connectivity through the Keurig smartphone app.

Keurig uses a feature known as BrewID to streamline the brewing process. This allows the coffee maker to identify which K-Cup you’ve inserted into the coffee maker and optimize its settings without any manual input. You can further customize things by choosing from five strengths, six temperatures, four cup sizes, and brew over ice settings. The unit also comes with a 66-ounce water reservoir, so you don’t have to constantly refill the unit before you brew a new cup. All your brews benefit from multistream technology, which evenly saturates the grounds to better extract flavor and aroma.

Using the Keurig app, you can activate the coffee maker remotely, get personalized recommendations, create favorites, or schedule the coffee maker to get a brew ready for you before waking up in the morning. It’s a powerful app, and one that makes this already great product even more compelling.

Specifications Customizable settings Strength, temperature, cup size, ice settings App support iOS, Android Drink types Coffee

Keurig K-Café Smart Single Serve Coffee Maker

Best for brewing lattes and cappuccinos

Pros Cons Brews several different types of drinks Expensive Impressive smartphone app Easy to operate

With a name strikingly similar to the Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Single Serve Coffee Maker, it should come as no surprise that the K-Café shares many of the same features. This includes a robust smartphone app, large external reservoir, and BrewID to quickly whip up a perfect cup of coffee. But what differentiates it from the K-Supreme Plus is its ability to also create lattes and cappuccinos.

Equipped with a hot and cold milk frother and a barista mode, you can get step-by-step directions on how to make your favorite drinks beyond standard coffee. It’s a compelling feature, and one that’s perfect for folks who like a wide variety of coffee-based drinks (or if you have large family with different tastes). That functionality comes with a price, however, as the K-Café is a bit more expensive than the K-Supreme Plus and quite a bit bulkier. But if you want the added functionality, it’s certainly worth a closer look.

Specifications Customizable settings Strength, temperature, cup size, ice settings App support iOS, Android Drink types Coffee, lattes, cappuccinosos

Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker

Best affordable smart coffee maker

Pros Cons Affordable No support for Google Assistant or Siri Works with Alexa Doesn’t look very premium Simplistic design

For under $100, you can’t do much better than the Hamilton Beach Smart Coffee Maker. Its big selling point is support for Alexa, allowing you to use voice commands to start a brew or set up a Routine to get it working as soon as you wake up in the morning.

Operating the machine is simple, with a front fill water reservoir and a large swing-open brew basket. Its buttons and other indicators are also easily accessible right on the front of the device. For Alexa, there’s no need to download an additional Alexa Skill or enable functionality, as Hamilton Beach designed it to work with Alexa right out of the box (though you will need to sync it with a compatible smart speaker). It lacks support of Google Assistant and Siri, but if you don’t mind working with Alexa, this is a great coffee maker for shoppers on a budget.

Specifications Customizable settings Strength App support iOS, Android Drink types Coffee

Café Specialty Grind and Brew

The best-looking smart coffee maker

Pros Cons Striking design Expensive Multiple grind settings Small water reservoir Versatile SmartHQ app

If you’re going on looks alone, the Café Specialty Grind and Brew is the best smart coffee maker on this list. Available in a variety of finishes, the modern metallic design looks like the high-end appliance that it is. Its water reservoir is even a work of art, thanks to its conical design and futuristic mounting station — even if it’s only rated for 10 cups.

The Café Specialty Grind and Brew is no slouch when it comes to brewing coffee. With the ability to customize your temperature and strength, it’s easy to get the right coffee to get your morning started on the right foot. It also benefits from an adjustable burr grinder with six different settings. Toss in support from the SmartHQ mobile app to control it remotely, and you’ve got a well-rounded coffee maker that’ll quickly become the center of your kitchen.

Specifications Customizable settings Strength, temperature, grind App support iOS, Android Drink types Coffee

Spinn Pro

The best premium smart coffee maker

Pros Cons Brews everything under the sun Expensive Robust smartphone app Might be excessive for most homes Connects to a water supply line

With the Spinn Pro, you’ll never need to set foot in a Starbucks ever again. Designed to handle coffee, expresso, cold brew, and more, you’ll practically have a robotic barista hanging out in your kitchen. It’s not cheap — and most homes probably don’t need all this versatility — but if you’re looking to buy the smart coffee maker with the most features, the Spinn Pro is it.

Along with the usual smartphone connectivity, another compelling feature of the Spinn Pro is its waterline support. That means you can connect it to a water line in your home and never need to fill a water reservoir ever again. Combined with its burr grinder, adjustable settings, and the luxury of remote controls, this premium coffee maker can do it all.

Specifications Customizable settings Strength App support iOS, Android Drink types Coffee, cold brew, lattes, expresso

How we chose these smart coffee makers

Finding the right smart coffee maker for your home is no small task. Every product comes with its own set of quirks, and what some folks may see as an advantage could be a drawback for others. Here’s a look at all the factors we considered when putting together this list.

Connectivity and companion apps

A smart coffee maker should come with heaps of connectivity. Whether that means integrating with the rest of your smart home or offering a smartphone app, there should be some way to use your coffee maker when you’re not standing directly in front of it.

Customizable brews

The more customization options, the better. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to coffee, and a good smart coffee maker gives you plenty of ways to personalize your brew. It should also be easy to manipulate these settings, without having to wade through a bunch of menus or struggle with buttons on the actual unit.

Design and aesthetics

Your coffee maker will likely become a permanent fixture of your kitchen — so you want to make sure it’s easy on the eyes. Most smart coffee makers look much more modern than their traditional alternatives, though some are much more striking than others. While looks aren’t everything, it’s never bad for a coffee maker to have attractive styling.

Reliability and trusted branding

Coffee makers shouldn’t need to be replaced very often. This list is largely filled with products from trusted brands that have been churning out well-reviewed products for years.

Pricing

Whether you’re shopping for something less than $100 or over $500, there’s a smart coffee maker for you. However, it’s important to ensure you’re getting a good value, so products with large price tags without many additional features typically aren’t worth the investment. Conversely, there’s no point in getting a cheap smart coffee maker if it’s not going to provide a satisfactory experience.

