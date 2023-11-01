Best Keurig deals: Get perfect coffee at home for just $50

For many people the day is best kicked off with a nice cup of coffee. If you’re one of these people, not only do we have a great cup of coffee in store for you, but also some savings. Many of the best coffee makers often see discounts, and that’s certainly the case with one of the best names in coffee makers: Keurig. There are quite a few Keurig coffee makers seeing major price drops right now, including several in consideration for the best Keurig coffee makers. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking them all down, so read onward for more details on how to save on a Keurig coffee maker, and for more information on which Keurig coffee maker may be best for you.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker — $50, was $100

The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker is a stylish coffee maker that looks good in any kitchen or break room. It suits smaller spaces particularly well, as it’s less than five inches wide. Despite its smaller size, it’s still fully capable. It can brew any cup size between 6-12 ounces, and it’s able to brew coffee, tea, cocoa, and even iced beverages. The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker has easy cord storage for transport and tidying up your countertop after use, and an energy efficiency feature turns the coffee maker off automatically 90 seconds after your last brew.

Keurig K-Compact coffee maker — $500, was $100

Like all of the best coffee makers, the Keurig K-Compact coffee maker gets the job done quickly and easily. It a brew for cup sizes between six and 10 ounces, and offers button controls that allow you to simply insert a pod, select your desired cup brew size, and get fresh brewed coffee in minutes. It has a removable drip tray that accommodates travel mugs up to seven inches tall, and it comes in a wide variety of colors to choose from so you can find the perfect K-Compact for your kitchen or workspace.

Keurig K-Slim coffee maker — $70, was $130

The Keurig K-Slim coffee maker offers some impressive smarts for your kitchen, making it great to keep alongside some of the best smart kitchen appliances. It has multistream technology that extracts full flavor and aroma in every brew, as well as energy efficiency features that turn off the coffee maker five minutes after your last brew. It has a removable 46-ounce reservoir that lets you brew up to four cups before having to refill it again, and this coffee maker’s slim design and small footprint make it perfect for apartments and other small spaces.

Keurig K-Iced coffee maker — $91, was $100

The Keurig K-Iced is the coffee maker for you if you enjoy your coffee brewed over ice. It automatically adjusts brew temperature, starting hotter to extract full flavor, then cooling down for less ice melt. It can brew a stronger, more intense cup of hot coffee, and can do so three different cup sizes. It has a 42-ounce removable reservoir that allows you to brew up to four cups between refills, and it’s even iced tumbler friendly, accommodating tumblers and travel mugs up to seven inches tall.

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker — $100, was $150

The Keurig K-Classic is one of the best Keurig coffee makers on the market. It has a lot of features that contribute to a great cup of coffee. It can brew multiple K-Cup sizes and has a large 48-ounce reservoir that allows you to brew six cups before having to refill it. The K-Classic is as easy to use as any other Keurig coffee maker. It features an auto-off switch that turns off the coffee maker after it’s been idle for two hours, and simple button controls make brewing your favorite cup of coffee as easy as ever.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker — $111, was $190

We consider the Keurig K-Elite one of the best single-cup coffee makers. It offers a ton of convenience, including the ability to brew cup sizes ranging from four ounces to 12 ounces. It has a button for strong brewing, which increases the strength and boldens the taste of your coffee’s flavor. It also has an iced setting, allowing you to brew coffee over ice for full-flavored, delicious iced coffee. The Keurig K-Elite has an extra large 75-ounce water reservoir that allows you to brew up to eight cups of coffee before having to refill, making it a good option for office break rooms and the like.

Keurig K-Supreme coffee maker— $139, was $170

The Keurig K-Duo is able to use K-Cup pods as well as ground coffee in order to brew a cup of your favorite varieties. The included glass carafe makes it easy to serve guests or pour yourself another cup, but this coffee maker also has single serve functionality, allowing you to make a pot for the whole office or a serving just for yourself. When it comes to smart features, the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker offers things such as strength control, which allows you to make the coffee that suits your tastes.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker — $140, was $190

The Keurig K-Duo is able to use K-Cup pods as well as ground coffee in order to brew a cup of your favorite varieties. The included glass carafe makes it easy to serve guests or pour yourself another cup, but this coffee maker also has single serve functionality, allowing you to make a pot for the whole office or a serving just for yourself. When it comes to smart features, the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker offers things such as strength control, which allows you to make the coffee that suits your tastes.

Editors' Recommendations