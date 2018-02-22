Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Dunkin’ Donuts may have coined the phrase “America Runs on Dunkin’,” but there’s no denying Americans run on just about any ol’ cup of joe they can get their hands on. Whether you brew your own at home each morning, scramble through your local drive-thru on your way downtown, or merely opt for a Venti half-caff triple breve latte from Starbucks, coffee is likely a mandatory part of your daily routine. If it gives you an energy boost, and it’s good for your health, too — what’s not to love? However, for those of you who decide to brew a mug on your own, the variety of coffee makers on the market might leave you scratching your head when it comes time to pick up an at-home applicant for doing so.

If you’re like us, you take your daily coffee seriously and want to get the most out of each precious brew. So, just like there’s more to coffee than Folgers in your cup, there’s also more to coffee makers than a $15 Black & Decker you picked up at the local Target. The problem is, your local appliance store doesn’t help much, considering you only have the option of perusing the wares, rather than sampling the bean-abetted goods. To help make the process less of a headache, we’ve scoured the Web to find the best coffee makers currently available. What follows are five of the best coffee makers worthy of helping you get your daily caffeine fix.

Our pick

Why you should buy this: The Bonavatia 1900TS is a compact yet eloquent coffee maker that brews some of the best drip coffee we’ve ever tasted.

Who’s it for: Limited counter space but high coffee standards? This is the coffee maker for you.

How much will it cost: $136

Why we picked the Bonavita 1900TS:

Possibly the last drip-coffee machine you’ll ever want to own, Bonavita’s 1900TS aims to revolutionize the at-home coffee experience. The 1900TS takes up little more than a sliver of real estate in your kitchen with its incredibly compact design, which prevents it from sticking out like a sore thumb.

Aesthetics aside, this Bonavita model packs a serious punch, arguably producing the best cup of drip coffee you’ll ever taste. It does so by utilizing the underused process of pre-infusion, which wets the coffee grounds a few minutes before brewing. Pre-infusion allows for your coffee to extract evenly, producing a more consistent brew — and a hell of a good cup of coffee.

Moreover, the device’s thermal 8-cup carafe keeps the coffee piping hot (around 150 degrees Fahrenheit) for nearly four hours after the brew cycle completes. Compact, sleek, and efficient, Bonavita’s 1900TS is the cream of the coffee-maker crop.

The best keep-it-hot coffee maker

Why you should buy this: The Mr. Coffee Optimal Brew is an economical option that will keep you caffeinated all day long.

Who’s it for: If you refill your morning cup three or four times, this might be the coffee maker you’re looking for.

How much will it cost: $55

Why we picked the Mr. Coffee Optimal Brew:

Consistency and efficiency go a long way in making a coffee maker stand out from the crowd, both of which Mr. Coffee’s Optimal Brew machine achieves with ease.

Outfitted with a stainless steel thermal carafe, the Optimal Brew keeps your beverage hotter than your average coffee maker. Moreover, the vacuum-insulated carafe keeps each pot hot regardless of whether it’s sitting within the machine or conveniently on your kitchen counter. Mr. Coffee also equipped the machine with a removable water reservoir, rendering the task of refilling the tank an absolute breeze.

Users can program the machine to brew at a set time each day, too, or choose from either normal or bold-brew cycles. Delicious coffee and a straightforward feature set simply can’t be had for a cheaper price.

The best on-demand option

Why you should buy this: The Cuisinart DCC-3200 is a feature-filled coffee maker with a few unique tricks up its sleeve.

Who’s it for: Households with multiple coffee drinkers (and varied wakeup times) will appreciate this coffee maker.

How much will it cost: $71

Why we picked the Cuisinart DCC-3200:

Cuisinart’s 14-cup DCC-3200 improves upon its predecessor in so many ways that its reasonable price tag is difficult to believe. The included water filter and permanent gold tone filter ensure you’ll always get a clean pour and it even allows you to pause the maker mid-brew in order to pour yourself a quick cup, in case you’re short on time.

The feature-laden DCC also boasts adjustable brew strength, allowing you to make coffee that’s as rich or as watery as you want. In addition, self-cleaning capabilities and auto-shutoff timers make this one of the most convenient, versatile coffee rigs on the market. The 3200 features a revamped system that’ll simultaneously make hotter and better-tasting coffee, however, the only drawback is its relatively large countertop footprint — this guy isn’t terribly small.

One common complaint about the DCC-2650 was its glass carafe. Luckily, Cuisinart realized this as an issue and upgraded the DCC line to include double-wall insulated carafes. Now, your java never gets cold. Plus, the whole machine is BPA free, so no need to worry about harmful chemicals sneaking into your brew. All in all, the DCC-3200 is an admirable upgrade to an already excellent line of coffee makers.

The best quick-brewing option

Why you should buy this: Do you use fresh coffee grounds or K-cups? Do you occasionally drink tea? If your morning routine varies by the day, the Bunn My Cafe MCU is the coffee maker that keeps up with you. Plus, it brews coffee in less than a minute.

Who’s it for: Anyone who needs their coffee faster than the speed of light.

How much will it cost: $146

Why we picked the Bunn Single Cup My Cafe MCU:

Easily the most versatile coffee maker on our roundup, Bunn’s My Cafe MCU gives coffee lovers loads of options when brewing java. The device handles regular coffee grounds, K-Cups, coffee pods, and various teas, granting it the upper hand when it comes to flexibility. The downside? The My Cafe comes standard with several brew heads to accommodate its aforementioned versatility, meaning it requires a tad more storage space than typical coffee makers and their accompanying accessories.

Still, don’t let the lone gripe distract you from just how great the machine is as a whole; few coffee makers offer as much functionality as the My Cafe. The fact it brews coffee or tea in under a minute and looks good while doing so makes it even more attractive.