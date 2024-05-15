 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Keurig’s single-serve coffee maker just got a bold discount

By
Keurig K-Select making coffee.
Keurig

There are coffee maker deals for premium machines with large reservoirs and fancy features, but what if you just need a single-serve coffee maker for yourself? Here’s an offer that you may find attractive — the Keurig K-Select for just $120, following a $30 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $150. It’s made by one of the top brands in the business, which means there will be a lot of interest in this kitchen device and stock may run out quickly. Hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Select coffee maker

The Keurig K-Select is an upgraded version of the basic Keurig K-Classic, and it’s worth the slightly higher cost for the extra frills, according to our list of the best Keurig coffee makers. The Keurig K-Select comes with options of brewing cups at sizes of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, 10 ounces, or 12 ounces, depending on how much you want to drink, and with a large water reservoir that can hold up to 52 ounces, you’ll have made multiple cups before you need to refill it. The reservoir is removable, which makes it easier to refill with water and to wash when necessary.

There are hundreds of varieties of K-Cup pods, so there’s surely something that will cater to your test buds to use with the Keurig K-Select. Just insert the pod of your choice and press your desired cup size, and your beverage will be ready in minutes. There’s a Strong Brew feature for days when you need an extra kick from your coffee, and the coffee maker also comes with Keurig’s Quiet Brew technology that minimizes noise when it’s working.

Related

There’s no shortage of Keurig deals online, but this one from Best Buy is perfect if you only need a single-serve coffee maker — the Keurig K-Select for a more affordable $120 instead of its sticker price of $150. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the $30 in savings disappear, so you have to proceed with the transaction immediately. Get the Keurig K-Select coffee maker delivered to your doorstep for cheaper than usual by completing your purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Sonos One and Sonos One SL prices slashed for a limited time
A second generation Sonos One in white on a kitchen counter.

If you're thinking about taking advantage of Bluetooth speaker deals, why not go for smart speakers instead? Best Buy just slashed the prices of the Sonos One SL and the second-generation Sonos One, with the Sonos One SL down to $159 from $200 for $41 in savings and the Sonos One Gen 2 down to $175 from $220 for $45 in savings. Either of these smart speakers will be an amazing addition to your home, but you're going to have to hurry with choosing which one to purchase because these offers are only available for a limited time. If you take too long with your decision, you may miss out on both bargains.
Sonos One SL -- $159, was $200

The Sonos One SL is a more affordable version of the first-generation Sonos One, but it comes with most of the smart speaker's most helpful features such as the capability to play room-filling sound with its tweeter and a mid-woofer, compatibility with the Sonos Controller app so you can search for songs and control playback through your smartphone or tablet, and support for Apple AirPlay 2 to easily stream music from your iPhone or iPad. Two Sonos One SL smart speakers can pair up for stereo sound, or connect with a Sonos soundbar to enable surround sound. The Sonos One SL doesn't have a microphone though, which means it doesn't work with voice assistants.

Read more
The 5 best smart coffee makers from Keurig and more in 2024
The Cafe Specialty coffee maker on a kitchen counter.

Any old coffee maker can whip up a quick cup of java, but if you want to get a bit more mileage out of your morning brew, a smart coffee maker is a wise investment. Not only do smart coffee makers offer dozens of ways to customize your drink, but many can be controlled remotely -- giving you a simple way to get that perfect cup of coffee.

Smart coffee makers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are custom-made to produce nothing more than coffee, while others can brew lattes and cappuccinos. Some are sleek and premium-looking, while others are large and somewhat clunky. Regardless of your needs, there's a smart coffee maker that's perfect for your daily routine. Here's a look at the best smart coffee makers, including the best overall pick, an affordable alternative, and a machine so futuristic you'll practically have a Starbucks inside your home.
The best smart coffee makers

Read more
The 5 best smart alarm clocks for your bedside table in 2024
woman stares at large alarm clock

While regular alarm clocks are great, they're very much outpaced by modern smart alarm clocks that have a ton of great features, including ones that can help you get to sleep. Whether it's meditation and white noise or even a slowly dimming light, smart clocks can get away from the screen and sleep more regularly. In fact, some smart alarms even have forms of sleep tracking, so you don't have to wear your smartwatch or smart ring to bed if it makes you uncomfortable. That said, if you still do want some sort of display and the ability to get information, there are a couple of opitons for that too.

To that end, we've compiled our favorite smart alarm clocks below so that you can find the best one that fits your needs, whether it's a budget-friendly and toned-down one, or a much fancier one with a full display.
The Best Smart Alarm Clocks in 2024

Read more