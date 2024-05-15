Keurig’s single-serve coffee maker just got a bold discount

There are coffee maker deals for premium machines with large reservoirs and fancy features, but what if you just need a single-serve coffee maker for yourself? Here’s an offer that you may find attractive — the Keurig K-Select for just $120, following a $30 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $150. It’s made by one of the top brands in the business, which means there will be a lot of interest in this kitchen device and stock may run out quickly. Hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Select coffee maker

The Keurig K-Select is an upgraded version of the basic Keurig K-Classic, and it’s worth the slightly higher cost for the extra frills, according to our list of the best Keurig coffee makers. The Keurig K-Select comes with options of brewing cups at sizes of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, 10 ounces, or 12 ounces, depending on how much you want to drink, and with a large water reservoir that can hold up to 52 ounces, you’ll have made multiple cups before you need to refill it. The reservoir is removable, which makes it easier to refill with water and to wash when necessary.

There are hundreds of varieties of K-Cup pods, so there’s surely something that will cater to your test buds to use with the Keurig K-Select. Just insert the pod of your choice and press your desired cup size, and your beverage will be ready in minutes. There’s a Strong Brew feature for days when you need an extra kick from your coffee, and the coffee maker also comes with Keurig’s Quiet Brew technology that minimizes noise when it’s working.

There’s no shortage of Keurig deals online, but this one from Best Buy is perfect if you only need a single-serve coffee maker — the Keurig K-Select for a more affordable $120 instead of its sticker price of $150. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the $30 in savings disappear, so you have to proceed with the transaction immediately. Get the Keurig K-Select coffee maker delivered to your doorstep for cheaper than usual by completing your purchase as soon as possible.

