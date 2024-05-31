 Skip to main content
Best Buy cut this air fryer’s price in half, down to just $25

The Bella Pro Series 3 Quart Air Fryer near food.
If you want your food crispy all over without having to deal with draining a ton of oil, your best bet is to use an air fryer. They’re never too expensive and there are always great air fryer deals going on, but you’ll rarely find one with a price like this. Right now, the Bella Pro Series 3 Quart Analog Air Fryer is half off, moving its price from $50 to $25. To pick yours up today all you need to do is tap the button below. If you’re interested in our take, however, be sure to keep reading.

Why you should buy the Bella Pro Series 3 Quart Air Fryer

The Bella Pro Series 3 Quart Air Fryer holds up to about 2.5 pounds of food, heats up to 400 degrees, and has easily-removable dishwasher-safe parts. If you notice it is “analog” that is because it has a 60 minute shut off timer to give you peace of mind and an easy way to time your cooking. Of course, this means there aren’t a ton of digital options, buttons, and settings. However, this can be a plus for some and possibly you. Not every item in the home needs to be “smart” and less can certainly feel like more.

And this sentiment seems to be agreed with by customers, who have rated the Bella Pro Series 3 Quart Air Fryer highly. Not only is it considered highly easy to use (perhaps as a result of this “analog” approach) but it is also praised for its small size. Air fryers, especially those competing in how much food you can cook at a single time with one, tend to get big. The Bella Pro Series 3 Quart Air Fryer is about 10.5 x 11.5 x 9 inches, more or less, making it certainly on the smaller end. In other words, it isn’t a counter space hog and can be put away easily if need be.

As a reminder, the Bella Pro Series 3 Quart Air Fryer is just $25 right now. That’s 50% off or $25 down from the usual $50 it normally sits at. Then, consider completing your culinary appliance collection with these Ninja Foodi deals on items like pressure cookers, grills, and more.

Read more