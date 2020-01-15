Best Ninja Foodi deals of January 2020

Ninja Foodi multi-function kitchen counter-top appliances, while each is different, all share a common vision: To save home cooks time and space while enabling them to be better at food prep. When you cook with a Ninja Foodi, you can expect technology designed for comparatively quicker cooking than with most appliances. Because every Ninja Foodi device has multiple functions, you save counter and storage space. Finally, the Foodi appliances are designed to give home cooks the confidence to try new recipes and even to create their own.

The original Ninja Foodis were multi-purpose pressure-cookers. Subsequently, later additions to the Ninja Foodi lineup, including Air Fryers, Foodi Grills, Foodi Ovens, and a Foodi Blender. Just as Instant Pot has built a varied lineup from the success of its eponymous pressure cooker, Ninja Foodi also extended the brand beyond a single cooking technology framework.

We monitor major online merchant sales on Ninja Foodi multifunction cooking appliances and update this post weekly to include the best deals we find. We also include select deals on single-purpose Ninja appliances, especially the high-performance blenders that attracted many to the brand before the Foodi line.

Today’s top deals

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker, Black OP300 — $179, $50 off

— $179, $50 off Ninja Foodi OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer & Air Fryer w/TenderCrisp Technology Pressure & Crisping Lid, 6.5-Quart — $188, $62 off

— $188, $62 off Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Cooker & Air Fryer — $270

— $270 Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital, Toaster, (SP101) — $200, $50 off

— $200, $50 off Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill, IG301A — $208, $42 off

— $208, $42 off Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Cook Blender — $130, $40 off

— $130, $40 off Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender — $69, $70 off

— $69, $70 off Ninja Auto-iQ 1000-Watt Blender, BL688 — $100, $50 off

— $100, $50 off Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor — $137, $53 off

With a Ninja Foodi on your counter, what will you cook? Ninja Foodi recipes

Any new kitchen appliance in your home is only as good as the dishes or meals you put on the table after using it. Unless you have previous experience using a multifunction pressure cooker, for example, setting one on the counter doesn’t automatically result in snacks and meals appearing out of the air. To begin, you’re going to need recipes to follow, at least until you become familiar with the new appliance’s operation and learn what you can and can’t do with it.

Ninja Kitchen has resources on its website for home cooks with Ninja Foodi appliances. Under the heading “Have fun with your Foodi,” the Ninja Foodi recipes website pages include Kickstarter 101 recipes for herb-roasted chicken, panko-crusted cod with quinoa, baked macaroni and cheese, and teriyaki chicken, broccoli, and rice. These four recipes introduce you to using the Foodi for familiar foods.

Once you get a feel for the basics with a Ninja Foodi, the next tool in the Ninja Kitchen, “Let’s get cooking,” is a collection of nearly 200 recipes with a selection tool. You can filter recipes by meal type, season (including holidays), cooking style, dietary preference, cuisine, and difficulty level. Each recipe has photographs of the finished dish along with prep times, cooking times, and the number of servings.

The Ninja Kitchen website also has a more extensive recipe repository with hundreds of recipes for all Ninja brand appliances, so you should never run out of new ideas.

In addition to the recipes, the Ninja Foodi Kitchen includes guides with cooking tips and tricks, and charts for crisping, steaming, and pressure cooking.

Finally, if you still want more help coming up with new ideas for dishes or meals, the Ninja website lists its collection of officially licensed Ninja cookbooks for every type of Ninja appliance.

