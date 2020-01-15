Smart Home

Best Ninja Foodi deals of January 2020

By

Ninja Foodi multi-function kitchen counter-top appliances, while each is different, all share a common vision: To save home cooks time and space while enabling them to be better at food prep. When you cook with a Ninja Foodi, you can expect technology designed for comparatively quicker cooking than with most appliances. Because every Ninja Foodi device has multiple functions, you save counter and storage space. Finally, the Foodi appliances are designed to give home cooks the confidence to try new recipes and even to create their own.

The original Ninja Foodis were multi-purpose pressure-cookers. Subsequently, later additions to the Ninja Foodi lineup, including Air Fryers, Foodi Grills, Foodi Ovens, and a Foodi Blender. Just as Instant Pot has built a varied lineup from the success of its eponymous pressure cooker, Ninja Foodi also extended the brand beyond a single cooking technology framework.

We monitor major online merchant sales on Ninja Foodi multifunction cooking appliances and update this post weekly to include the best deals we find. We also include select deals on single-purpose Ninja appliances, especially the high-performance blenders that attracted many to the brand before the Foodi line.

Today’s top deals

  • Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker, Black OP300 — $179, $50 off
  • Ninja Foodi OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer & Air Fryer w/TenderCrisp Technology Pressure & Crisping Lid, 6.5-Quart — $188, $62 off
  • Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Cooker & Air Fryer — $270
  • Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital, Toaster, (SP101) — $200, $50 off
  • Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill, IG301A — $208, $42 off
  • Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Cook Blender — $130, $40 off
  • Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender — $69, $70 off
  • Ninja Auto-iQ 1000-Watt Blender, BL688 — $100, $50 off
  • Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor — $137, $53 off

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer IG301A

$208 $250
Expires soon
The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. This versatile cooker can also use Cyclonic Grilling tech to circulate hot air around food for crispy surfaces.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Toaster SP101

$200 $250
Expires soon
The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Toaster does much more than expected. This counterspace-saving appliance can also air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, dehydrate, and keep food warm.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 8-qt. 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Cooker & Air Fryer FD401

$270
Expires soon
The Ninja Foodi FD401 is a super-sized 8-quart multicooker with which you can pressure cook, air crisp, sear/sauté, bake, broil, steam, slow cook, dehydrate, and make yogurt.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer & Air Fryer

$190 $250
Expires soon
The best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one unit. Cook your favorite casseroles, stews, chilis, snacks, and desserts to perfection.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Cooker, Steamer, Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer All-in-One (Renewed)

$165 $180
Expires soon
Whip up your family's favorites in a flash with this all-around cooker. It cooks 70% faster than traditional cooking methods and air fries with up to 75% less fat than conventional frying.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker OP300

$179 $230
Expires soon
The Ninja Foodi is a pressure cooker and air fryer in one. So, you can pressure cook a chicken and then crisp the skin all in the same appliance.
Buy at Walmart

Ninja Duo Auto IQ Blender with NutriNinja Single Serve Cups (BL641)

$161 $200
Expires soon
Take the guesswork out of drink making with this blender's Auto IQ. This tech also breaks down the ingredients thoroughly for maximum extraction of flavor and nutrients.
Buy at Walmart

Ninja Nutrient Extraction Single Serve Blender with Auto IQ Technology

$69 $139
Expires soon
This blender features intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns, thoroughly breaking down ingredients for maximum nutrient and vitamin extraction.
Buy at Walmart

Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL770) Blender/Food Processor with 1500W Auto-iQ Base

$137 $190
Expires soon
The Ninja Mega Kitchen System is equipped to pulverize ice, whole fruits, and vegetables to help you create nutrient rich drinks and meals in a timely manner.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, AF100

$140 $180
Expires soon
Enjoy delicious fried food with less oil and no guilt by getting your hands on this air fryer. Other functions include Max Crisp, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.
Buy at Walmart

Ninja 400-Watt Blender/Food Processor (QB900B), Silver

$34 $50
Expires soon
Ninja’s Master Prep Professional is cool, compact, and cost-conscious — great for college students or those who just don’t want to splurge on a blender.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender

$130 $170
Expires soon
From frozen drinks, smoothies, and cocktails to sauces, dips, and soups, this blender can do it all. Its motor and blade can blast through the toughest ingredients without a sweat.
Buy at Amazon

Ninja Auto-iQ 1000-Watt Blender, BL688

$100 $150
Expires soon
This Ninja blender includes Auto-iQ technology that combines blending patterns, so you don't have to figure out how to make your smoothie. With stainless steel blades, ingredients are mixed perfectly.
Buy at Walmart

With a Ninja Foodi on your counter, what will you cook? Ninja Foodi recipes

best ninja foodi deals toaster

Any new kitchen appliance in your home is only as good as the dishes or meals you put on the table after using it. Unless you have previous experience using a multifunction pressure cooker, for example, setting one on the counter doesn’t automatically result in snacks and meals appearing out of the air. To begin, you’re going to need recipes to follow, at least until you become familiar with the new appliance’s operation and learn what you can and can’t do with it.

Ninja Kitchen has resources on its website for home cooks with Ninja Foodi appliances. Under the heading “Have fun with your Foodi,” the Ninja Foodi recipes website pages include Kickstarter 101 recipes for herb-roasted chicken, panko-crusted cod with quinoa, baked macaroni and cheese, and teriyaki chicken, broccoli, and rice. These four recipes introduce you to using the Foodi for familiar foods.

Once you get a feel for the basics with a Ninja Foodi, the next tool in the Ninja Kitchen, “Let’s get cooking,” is a collection of nearly 200 recipes with a selection tool. You can filter recipes by meal type, season (including holidays), cooking style, dietary preference, cuisine, and difficulty level. Each recipe has photographs of the finished dish along with prep times, cooking times, and the number of servings.

The Ninja Kitchen website also has a more extensive recipe repository with hundreds of recipes for all Ninja brand appliances, so you should never run out of new ideas.

In addition to the recipes, the Ninja Foodi Kitchen includes guides with cooking tips and tricks, and charts for crisping, steaming, and pressure cooking.

Finally, if you still want more help coming up with new ideas for dishes or meals, the Ninja website lists its collection of officially licensed Ninja cookbooks for every type of Ninja appliance.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best air fryers for 2020

The best juicer deals for January 2020

best juicer deals breville juice fountain cold xl

The best Instant Pots for 2020

best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715

The best blender deals for January 2020: Vitamix, Ninja, and BlendTec

best blender deals vitamix

The best humidifiers for 2020

Google Nest Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which is better?

Google Nest Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Clock front

Ring’s defense of recent hacks is as shoddy as its security, lawyer claims

Amazon slices prices on Kindle e-readers for adults and kids