Fried food frenzy: Save $80 on the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Air Fryer

Something smells good, and that’s a primo sign that someone’s preparing tasty food. From ovens and microwaves to Instant Pot deals a plenty, not a day goes by that we don’t see one or two markdowns on top appliances. And considering, you know, our need to eat as human beings, cooking meals is a must. But we want our favorite foods to taste good, too, right?

Allow us to direct you to this genius contraption and incredible deal: For a limited time, when you purchase the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Air Fryer at Walmart or on Amazon, you’ll only pay $250. At full price, this model sells for $330.

Why you should buy the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Air Fryer

We see a lot of air fryer deals, but it’s hard to beat the performance and versatility that the Prestige Smart XL quite literally brings to the table. With the ability to cook on two racks at once, the convective tech ensures food items receive even cooking, and you’ll have 10 cooking programs to choose from, including Air Fry, Air Roast, Broil, and Bake. And there’s enough space for two 9 x 9 cooking sheets or a 12-pound turkey. The air fryer has an eight-pound capacity.

You’ll be able to enjoy delicious treats with 30% faster cook times than a conventional oven or air fryer, and the sleek design allows the Prestige Smart XL to blend in with most kitchen decor. The appliance also comes with two wire racks, an air fryer basket, a roast tray, a removable crumb tray, and 15 unique recipes.

It’s hard to say how long this $80 discount is going to stick around, so today might be the best day to score this deal. Purchase the Ninja Prestige Smart XL Air Fryer for $250, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Walmart deals for even more appliance promos!