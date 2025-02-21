Walmart is practically giving away this air fryer

If you don’t have an air fryer in your kitchen yet, you’re missing out! You don’t even have to spend a lot on one, as there are offers like Walmart’s bargain price for the Bluebow 6-quart air fryer. From $120, it’s all the way down to just $50 following a $70 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before stocks run out, but since we expect this deal to attract a lot of attention, we highly recommend completing your purchase quickly as there’s no assurance that the savings will still be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Bluebow 6-quart air fryer

An air fryer cooks using electric heat that’s circulated by fans, for food that’s crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside without submerging them in oil. The Bluebow 6-quart air fryer is a budget-friendly model that still offers the most important features that you can get, starting with a large capacity that will let you prepare meals for your family in one go. Including air frying, it offers eight preset cooking functions such as roasting and baking that you can access with the touch of a button, giving you control over the type of cooking that you want for your dishes. The air fryer even has a window at the front so you can keep an eye on your food while it’s cooking, allowing you to check without having to open the air fryer and losing the heat inside.

We’ve got a guide on how to clean an air fryer as that’s one of the toughest parts of owning this type of cooking device. The Bluebow 6-quart air fryer will make things easier for you though, as it comes with a non-stick basket and other removable parts that you can pop into the dishwasher once you’re done preparing your food.

For those who are on the hunt for air fryer deals that are easy on the wallet, it would be tough to find a better bargain than Walmart’s offer for the Bluebow 6-quart air fryer. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $120, but it’s on sale for just $50 right now for huge savings of $70. You better hurry with your transaction if you don’t want to miss out though, as tomorrow may already be too late. Add the Bluebow 6-quart air fryer to your cart and finish the checkout process immediately!