Walmart always has some great deals across a wide variety of product types. You can find offers on everything from computers and TVs to home appliances like grills and robot vacuums. With summer coming soon, this might be the perfect time to start investing in your home. That’s why we wanted to share these incredible discounts that you can get at Walmart right now. If you’re interested in seeing the best Walmart deals, make sure to keep this page bookmarked so you don’t miss out on incredible discounts that would otherwise be a needle in a haystack.

Today’s best Walmart deals

ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robot Vacuum — $97, was $180

HP Chromebook 11.6 — $98, was $225

Expert Grill 4-Burner Gas Grill — $174, was $197

50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $298, was $358

Gateway 15.6 Laptop — $279, was $445

Hisense 75-inch R6 4K TV — $698, was $998

Why Buy:

Quiet operating volume

Works on any surface, including rug and carpet

High-efficiency filter to eliminate allergens

Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa

Vacuuming can be a pain. But, to maintain a dust-free home, you need to vacuum often. That’s why picking up a great robot vacuum can make your life easier. You don’t need to break the bank to pick up an intelligent, intuitive robot vacuum like this IonVac SmartClean 2000. It’s equipped with the same features as the best robot vacuums, helping keep your floors spotless around the clock. The SmartClean automatically travels through the various spaces in your house, with the ability to navigate through obstacles and clean any surface. You can also let it operate at set times, so it’s not in your way.

Despite its price and compact size, the SmartClean 2000 is surprisingly robust. It’s equipped with a 2000pa suction-power motor that can pick up most of the dust and debris on your floor, even on challenging surfaces like rugs and carpet. It also utilizes a comprehensive cleaning system, including a primary roller brush, side brushes, rubber terrain wheels, and a high-efficiency filter to ensure that pesky allergens are gone. You also get a large, 600ml capacity dustbin, so you don’t need to constantly empty it during a cleaning session. The SmartClean is also very quiet, operating at a volume of just 62db, so you can easily let it run when you’re watching TV or getting work done.

Since it’s a smart device, it seamlessly integrates into the rest of your smart home system. It’s Wi-Fi-enabled with Google Assistant and Alexa so that you can give it voice commands through a compatible smart speaker. Alternatively, you can control it through your smartphone using the official app. It has a Li-ion battery and an included dock to keep it powered. When it’s running low on juice, the SmartClean automatically returns to the dock so it can charge up. Get this great robot vacuum today for a discount by hitting the Buy Now button below.

HP Chromebook 11.6 — $98, was $225

Why Buy:

All-day battery life

Amazing value for money

Rugged design with drop and spill resistance

Integration with Google Learning ecosystem

If you’re looking for a laptop to give your kids for school, you should consider getting an affordable Chromebook. These devices take advantage of the low specification requirements of Chrome OS to offer a smooth, connected experience without breaking the bank. One of the best Chromebooks at an extremely low price is this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook, a solid performer with an amazing value proposition. This particular configuration comes with a dual-core AMD A4 processor. While you won’t be playing any triple-A titles with this chip, it should be enough to handle general web browsing, opening Google documents, or sending out e-mails.

It also comes with 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, which supports some light multitasking, like keeping multiple tabs open at once. There’s an 11.6-inch display with 220 nits of brightness and a 1366 x 768 resolution. It’s also an anti-glare screen, which helps you use it in various lighting environments. Since this device is mainly intended for kids, it has a reinforced design to withstand school days. The Chromebook is 122 cm drop tested, has metal-reinforced corners, and resists spills of water and juice. So even if the young ones accidentally tug on the power cord, it should boot right up without problems.

The HP Chromebook also has extensive, all-day battery life and supports fast charging. Chrome OS is the ideal operating system for many students, primarily because many schools now use the Google ecosystem for their learning applications. You’ll easily be able to access tests, textbooks, and essential learning materials. You can collaborate with classmates through the Google productivity suite. It’s also equipped with an onboard webcam for hopping into video calls with classmates and teachers. Get this amazing device for a massive discount today by hitting the Buy Now button below.

Expert Grill 4-Burner Gas Grill — $174, was $197

Why Buy:

Four burners that can be controlled individually

Side shelves for storing grill tools

Easy to assemble, transport, and clean

Durable cast-iron cooking grates

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to pick the best outdoor grills for backyard barbecues. That’s where this affordable Expert Grill 4-Burner Gas Grill comes in handy, with the perfect amount of space to cook for your family and even a few friends that come by. It’s easy to assemble and clean, with two heavy-duty wheels that let you transport it back and forth from storage. The 4-Burner also has excellent durability, with a stainless-steel lid and rigid construction that should stay strong for years to come. It can handle plenty of exposure to the outdoors, even during the year’s hottest days.

Of course, its primary selling point is the excellent stainless-steel burners. The primary cooking area offers 449 square inches of total grilling spaces divided into four zones, enough for plenty of burgers, steaks, sausages, and other grilled meats. Each of the four burners has individual controls for heat level, which means you can cook different types of meat at different temperatures. On top of these burners, you’ll find solid cast-iron cooking grates that leave an excellent grill mark and are easy to clean. The push and turn ignition system lets you simultaneously light up all the burners by pressing a button.

You also get a 170-square-inch warming rack to keep food hot even when they’re no longer cooking. This Expert Grill set also comes with two side shelves that let you store grill tools and seasonings to help you achieve the perfect cook every single time. There’s also an attached temperature gauge that lets you monitor your grill’s internal temperature. The removable grease tray reduces flare-ups by removing drippings from the burners themselves. You can pick up this amazing Expert Grill 4-Burner for a discount today by hitting Buy Now below!

50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $298, was $358

Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast support

Compatible with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10

Automatic upscaling of non-4K content

Hundreds of free channels with WatchFree+ service

If you’ve never owned a smart 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These panels offer a massive upgrade over full HD TVs, with fantastic detail, vivid colors, and an array of intelligent features that let you access content instantly. The 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is from one of the best TV brands in the industry right now, so you can expect a great viewing experience no matter what type of content you’re watching. In addition, the panel supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which means you’ll be able to view compatible movies and TV shows in the way the director intended, with excellent contrast, brightness, and color.

Unlike some other panels in this price range, the Vizio V-Series comes with a full-array backlight. You’ll get evenly distributed LEDs across the backlight for excellent image uniformity across the entire 50-inch panel. This TV is also equipped with the Vizio IQ active processor, which automatically adjusts individual pixel zones to achieve the best contrast possible. If you’re watching videos that aren’t already in 4K quality, the processor automatically upscales all content to 4K. This means your HD content can take full advantage of the pixels on a 4K display.

Of course, since it’s a smart TV, you have plenty of options to find the content you want. It comes out of the box with all of the most popular streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, along with hundreds of free channels through its WatchFree+ service. An included voice remote lets you use voice commands to navigate the display and control media, with integration support for Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. It also comes with built-in Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast, so you can quickly project content from your iOS and Android device. Get this TV today for a steep discount by hitting the Buy Now button below.

Gateway 15.6 Laptop — $279, was $445

Windows OS with support for full office suite

1080p IPS panel with great vieing angles

Up to 8.5 hours of battery life

Free wireless mouse and carrying case

One of the biggest tech debates among parents is the decision between getting Chromebooks vs. laptops. While Chrome OS is fine, it does have some severe limitations. That’s why the Gateway 15.6-inch Notebook is an excellent pick if you want an affordable computer that comes with Windows. This makes it a perfect option for small businesses, offices, and even students who may benefit from having a more robust operating system. The Windows 11 installed on this Gateway computer can run full Windows apps, including the full Microsoft Office suite and desktop versions of apps like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and more. Unlike Chrome OS, you also can manage all your files and documents.

Under the hood, the Gateway comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, a quad-core chip with up to 4.1GHz of max boost. That is a perfectly capable chip that can handle most general productivity tasks, including loading spreadsheets, browsing the web, and creating word documents. You also get 128GB of speedy solid-state storage, which will help you boot into Windows 11 in under a minute. In addition, there’s 4GB of RAM to support general multitasking, such as having multiple windows side-by-side. Since these specifications aren’t that demanding, you can get up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, comparable to pricier ultrabooks.

One of this notebook’s best features is the display. It’s equipped with a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel, ensuring solid detail and excellent viewing angles. This makes it a perfect pick for light content consumption, such as watching Netflix or YouTube videos in your spare time. The precision touchpad and large keyboard are excellent for on-the-go productivity sessions. The Gateway 15.6-inch even comes with a free wireless mouse and carrying case! Right now, you can pick up one of the best budget laptops for a considerable discount by hitting the Buy Now button below.

75-inch Hisense 4K TV — $698, was $998

Immersive 75-inch screen

Dual-band Wi-Fi support

DTS studio sound for virtual surround-sound audio

Roku TV with access to all big streaming services

There’s nothing quite like viewing the latest blockbuster on a big-screen, 4K TV from the convenience of your home. It comes with the immersion and image fidelity of going to a movie theater, but without booking pricey tickets or driving to the multiplex. You should definitely check out this amazing 75-inch Hisense R6 4K Roku TV, which is one of the best 4K TVs in its price range. Not only does it have the incredible detail of 4K, with over 8 million pixels, but the 75-inch panel ensures that you can enjoy your favorite movies with the entire family.

The Hisense R6 comes with HDR support right out of the box, which means vivid colors, rich scenes, and sharp contrast. This effect is especially noticeable when viewing contrast-rich content, like animated movies and nature documentaries. To complete that cinematic experience, the R6 also supports DTS Studio Sound, which helps to create a virtual surround-sound experience without needing external audio peripherals. You can quickly hook it up if you already own a speaker setup, thanks to the plethora of ports and inputs on the back. This TV also has a Motion Rate feature that reduces lag and smoothens frames when viewing fast-paced content like sports, action movies, and video games.

It comes with Roku TV OS right out of the box, which is one of the most popular TV operating systems on the market right now. You get easy access to all of your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+, along with tons of free and paid channels. To ensure a smooth web-streaming experience, it has stable dual-band WiFi that ensures minimal latency. It’s on sale today at Walmart for a massive $300 discount, so hit the Buy Now button while it’s still here!

When are the best Walmart deals?

Walmart has terrific deals throughout the year, but when are the best offers available? You can typically get the year’s deepest discounts during major sale events during the holidays, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, that’s not always the case. For example, in the past few Black Friday sales, we’ve noticed that many of the most popular products, including laptops, TVs, and smart home appliances, were getting discounts that you could find much earlier in the year. On top of that, Black Friday and Cyber Monday always have some risks involved, including backorders and massive stock-outs. You should definitely consider picking up some of your most desired items from Walmart right now.

Beyond all that, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are months away. If you need a new laptop for school or a new grill before the summer, it makes no sense to wait just to get a slightly bigger price cut. After all, a few extra bucks are ultimately meaningless if they get sold out or you don’t get to reap the benefits of a specific product. For example, if you’re interested in getting a robot vacuum to clean your floors, waiting until Black Friday means months of having to manually vacuum your floors regularly. If you want a dust-free home without the stress involved in constant cleaning, you should buy one as soon as you find a considerable discount at Walmart.

Another essential thing to note is that it’s hard to tell what will happen in a few months. While these steep discounts are generally available during the latter part of the year, we could run into supply chain issues or shortages, resulting in weaker discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. During the last few years, we’ve had massive supply chain issues for computer parts that have made it more difficult to find deep discounts on everything with a chip in it. So if you’re looking to get electronics, it’s probably in your best interest to get them right now at Walmart. Keep an eye out on this page so you’ll never miss out on the best Walmart deals.

