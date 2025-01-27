 Skip to main content
Snag a simple air fryer for just $60 with this Walmart deal

If you finally want to try out air frying this year but don’t want to spend too much, Walmart has the air fryer deals for you. Today, you can buy a GPED 7.5-quart air fryer for $60 instead of $40. Sure, it’s not the biggest or most feature-rich air fryer around, and it doesn’t have a major brand name attached to it, but it’s the ideal starting point. We’re here to tell you all about the GPED 7.5-quart air fryer and why you might want it in your life.

Why you should buy the GPED 7.5-quart air fryer

Air fryers are one of the four small appliances that have changed the way we cook food forever. In an ideal world, you want one of the best air fryers, but they can be pricey. If you’re new to the concept, start with a basic air fryer — i.e. the GPED 7.5-quart air fryer.

The GPED 7.5-quart air fryer is able to cook for 3-6 people with enough room to fit a whole six pound chicken, a 6.6-inch pizza, or two steaks. It offers fast and even cooking, promising to be 50% faster than regular cooking in an oven. That’s thanks to its two heating elements and 1400 watt power, along with its wide temperature range of 175F to 400F. It provides 360-degree hot air circulation heating so your food will taste great at the end.

The GPED 7.5-quart air fryer has eight presets to choose from including fries, sweet potato, shrimp, chicken wings, fish, cake, nuts, and meat. Yup, we said cake — you can bake cake in an air fryer and the results are fantastic. The GPED 7.5-quart air fryer simplifies things nicely, and there’s a temperature feature if you prefer to home in on specifics for yourself.

The GPED 7.5-quart air fryer has a viewing window and controllable lighting so you can easily check in on how well something is cooking — something that even pricier air fryers don’t strictly offer. It’s simple to clean your air fryer too thanks to its basket and crisper plate being dishwasher safe.

Normally $100, the GPED 7.5-quart air fryer is down to $60 for a limited time only at Walmart. It’s the ideal entry point for anyone keen to try out air frying without costing a fortune. Check it out now while the $40 discount is still available.

