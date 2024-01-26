The 6 Best Microwave Brands in 2024, Chosen by Experts

If you think all microwaves are built the same, you thought wrong. A microwave is one of the most easy-to-use kitchen appliances that genuinely requires no work. It easily helps you heat up food, defrost meats, cook popcorn and whatever else you may need. There are so many different microwave brands out there, it might be difficult to decide which one is the best you. That’s why we are here to fill you in on the best microwave brands in 2024 that you are going to want to learn more about. These brands offer both countertop or over-the-range options and feature new innovations and enhancements that are ideal for those who use their microwaves pretty frequently. Keep reading to find out which brand is best for you and how to pick the best microwave to add to your kitchen.

Sleek and compact are two words that accurately describe all Panasonic microwave models. These specific devices were created to consistently reheat anything to absolute perfection. Pick from multi-ovens that air fry prep and defrost your foods with the choice of smart or voice controls. You will find basic and classic microwave options in black and silver colors that are all available at a reasonable price point.

Pair your favorite LG television with one of the brand’s easy-to-use microwaves. With push button controls and tempered glass windows, these microwaves are classic with a practical design. Every countertop and over-the-range microwave features the brand’s EasyClean interior which resists stains and can wipe messes and splatters away with just a damp cloth.

With innovative cooking technology and a beautiful sleek design, Toshiba microwaves are an affordable option. They are available in a few different size options that are ideal to fit in kitchen, dorm room or office. Some features that you will find in these device are different dependent on each model, but include technologies such as interior LED lights, one touch start for five food types, child safety lock, power saving mode, reheating functions and sensor cooking.

If you want a microwave that can do much more than just heat up food, look no further than Breville. They have three microwave options to choose from that are all constructed from luxury materials. They have a higher price point, but you are getting a ton more features than with a basic microwave, including power adjustments, ideal time sets and even an air fryer option. All of versatile devices feature a soft close door function and quieter operation so you can heat up that midnight snack without anyone knowing.

Similar to their larger kitchen appliances, the microwaves from Whirlpool are all available at an accessible and reasonable price point. You won’t find any fancy functions or features with these microwaves, but you will find over-the-range, countertop and and low-profile options. You can browse models that feature steam cooking, sensor cooking and convection cooking features that will let you prepare just about anything.

Available in a range of colors and sizes, GE microwaves will add a shiny look and feel to your kitchen. Each microwave has a stainless steel finish with new technology inside including sensor cooking that helps you get the perfect results every time you turn on the device by automatically adjusting the cooking time and power. With this setting, your leftovers will be perfectly heated and your popcorn will be thoroughly popped.

