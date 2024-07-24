 Skip to main content
Philips Hue smart bulbs have a rare discount during this Best Buy sale

The Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Starter Kit with three smart bulbs.
Smart lighting is one of the best entrances into the world of greater smart home automations. Individual bulbs, light strands, and lamps give users the ability to adjust brightness, colors, and even some lighting animations from an easy-to-use mobile app. In many cases, you’ll even be able to use Alexa and Google Assistant to control your gear. And when it comes to Philips Hue deals, these are the types of lighting promos you want to pay close attention to!

Right now, Best Buy is offering a killer sale on some Philips Hue hardware, and we’ve got leads on two of the best promotions: One is for the Philips Hue A19 60W White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack ($80), and the other is for the Philips Hue A19 60W Starter Kit ($115).

Philips Hue A19 60W White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack — $80, was $135

Philips hue white and color ambiance light bulbs in box.
Philips

These three Philips Hue A19 60W bulbs are some of our favorite smart light bulbs. At up to 800 lumens, these color-changing indoor bulbs are easy to set up and a breeze to customize. Right out of the box, you’ll be able to control these bulbs using the Hue app over Bluetooth. If you find that you’d like to add more Hue lighting products down the line, investing in a Philips Hue Bridge will let you switch over to Wi-Fi controls. 

Even without the expanded controls though, this Hue 3-Pack does a terrific job at enhancing the illumination in one or a few rooms of your home. 

Philips Hue A19 60W Starter Kit — $115, was $170

A Philips Hue starter kit with three white and color LED bulbs.
Philips

One of the best gateways into a full-fledged Hue system is this awesome A19 60W starter kit. Out of the box, you’ll get three color-changing bulbs, a smart light switch, and the aforementioned Philips Hue Bridge. When connected to your router, the Bridge lets you control and customize up to 50 different Hue products. You’ll also be able to control your system using Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings. 

It’s hard to say just how long this promotion is going to last. That being said, if you’ve been looking for a solid deal on smart lights, we can’t think of a better promo to take advantage of. Purchase the Philips Hue A19 60W White and Color Ambiance 3-Pack for $80, and the Philips Hue A19 60W Starter Kit for $115 when you buy through Best Buy.

Before you head out, be sure to check out some of the best Amazon Echo deals (one of the best ways to control your Philips Hue gear) and Amazon deals we found this week!

