Paramount Plus free trial: Can you stream for free in 2024?

Jennifer Allen
Paramount Plus logo.
Paramount Plus is one of the most popular streaming services thanks to it having several major brands under the Paramount umbrella. You get CBS content, Showtime, stations like Nickelodeon and MTV, right down to Champions League soccer and one of the best ways to watch the Super Bowl for free. If you’re looking for how to watch Paramount Plus including options for watching for free, read on while we take you through it all.

Is there a Paramount Plus free trial?

Yes, there’s a Paramount Plus free trial. It lasts for seven days and you can choose either the Essential plan or the Premium/Paramount Plus with Showtime plan which is ad-free and offers additional content. By signing up for the free trial, you get full access to everything that Paramount Plus has to offer. Once the trial ends, the Essential plan costs $6 per month while the Premium plan is $12 a month.

Can you get Paramount Plus for free?

Like Max, Paramount Plus has a free episode library so you can enjoy a select few episodes of the best that the service has to offer. It’s good insight into what’s new on Paramount Plus. The library includes episodes of shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Billions, and Western, 1883. There’s no need to sign up or log in to watch such shows.

Alternatively, if you have a Walmart Plus membership, you can enjoy Paramount Plus for free. It’s one of the perks of Walmart Plus membership with the grocery delivery service costing $13 per month or $98 for a year.

Another option is if you’re subscribed to the Showtime premium channels through Spectrum, Direct TV, or Hulu with Live TV. If you are, you have access to the ad-free Premium version of Paramount Plus.

Are there any Paramount Plus deals?

The most cost-efficient way of enjoying Paramount Plus is to commit to an annual plan when signing up to Paramount Plus. By doing so, you can save a lot of money. While paying for Essential on a monthly basis costs you $6 per month, committing to a full 12 months at once means you pay $60 for the year working out at a $12 saving across the year. Sign up for Paramount+ Premium with Showtime on a month-by-month basis and you’d pay $12 each month. Switch to an annual plan and it drops down to $120 for the year so you save $24 off the regular price.

