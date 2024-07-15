 Skip to main content
Best Sonos Prime Day deals: soundbars and Bluetooth speakers

By
A couple watches TV with a Sonos surround set with Arc wireless soundbar set up.
Sonos

We’ve been spending plenty of time tracking down all the best Prime Day deals, so now it’s time for us to focus on Sonos. The popular audio brand is great for anyone seeking a superior soundbar or speaker worth investing in. If you’re looking for awesome Prime Day Sonos deals, you’re in luck, as we’ve picked them all out below. Alongside that, we can also assist with some key buying advice so you know exactly how to choose the right Sonos speaker for your needs.

Best Sonos speaker Prime Day deals

As one of the best speaker brands out there, you can’t go wrong with anything from Sonos. Its range of the best Bluetooth speakers are pretty special and you’ll love how good they sound. Premium prices are less of a concern with these Sonos speaker Prime Day deals too.

  • Sonos Move portable Bluetooth speaker —
  • Sonos in-wall speakers by Sonance —
  • Sonos in-ceiling speakers by Sonance —
  • Sonos outdoor speakers by Sonance —

Best Sonos soundbar Prime Day deals

Besides making great speakers, Sonos is also responsible for many of the best soundbars including the best Dolby Atmos soundbars too. If you’re keen to invest in a high-end soundbar to add to your TV setup, here are the best Sonos soundbar Prime Day deals going on right now.

  • Sonos Beam soundbar —
  • Sonos Arc soundbar —
  • Sonos Beam 2 soundbar with Sonos Mini Sub —
  • Sonos Arc soundbar with Sonos Sub Gen 3 —

How to choose a Sonos speaker on Prime Day

Sonos makes some of the best speakers around so whatever you buy will sound great. However, it’s still a good idea to think about some key factors before you dive in to make sure you get the ultimate Sonos speaker for your situation.

First of all, remember your budget. Sonos speakers can get very expensive and for good reason, so it’s crucial you think about what you can afford to spend. Tied into that, how do you plan on using the Sonos speaker? If you’re just looking for a Bluetooth speaker to take around with you, you might only need to spend a few hundred bucks but if you’re eying up a soundbar, you’ll need to spend more.

Some Sonos speakers have built-in microphones for controlling your smart home or taking calls, but do you actually need one? There are mic-free alternatives like the Sonos One SL if you prefer to have a pure speaker over anything smart.

If you want to go big, check out something like the Sonos Era 300. It’s huge with six speaker drivers, four tweeters, and mid/bass drivers too so it’ll really fill your living space while offering seemingly every feature imaginable. You’re paying for the privilege, of course.

Alongside the best speakers, Sonos makes some awesome soundbars. These are devoted to improving your home cinema setup so if you don’t watch many movies or play games, you probably need to stick with a regular speaker. However, if you’re all about the home cinema experience, make sure to check out soundbars like the Beam which provides support for Dolby Atmos or the Arc which is on a par with a full surround-sound setup but more affordable.

Essentially, think about how you plan on improving the sound in your life. If you need something small to take to the beach, Sonos has speakers for that, but it also has huge ones to add to your living room bookshelf. That’s before we get into soundbars for boosting home cinema viewing. The absolute best thing you can do is give serious thought to your plans as you generally can’t go wrong with anything Sonos produces, unless you buy something for the wrong situation.

How we chose these Sonos Prime Day deals

When it comes to deals, we know what we’re doing. We spend our days seeking out the best deals so you can save big and we don’t just mean during Prime Day deals. It’s important to have the context of how deals change throughout the year so we monitor them all year around. That way, when it comes to something like Prime Day, we can spot when something is a genuinely good discount and when something is more a subtle incremental price cut for the sake of Prime Day. From there, we can prioritize the absolute best Sonos Prime Day deals.

As well as that, we know good quality when we see it. Granted, when it comes to Sonos, you can’t really go wrong with anything from the brand. However, there are some older devices out there so we try to only include those if there aren’t any newer models on sale too. After all, a good discount is only good if it’s something worth the price you’re paying.

Simply put, we make sure all these Sonos deals are the kind of deals that we would buy too, or at least would recommend to friends and family. We skip anything that we wouldn’t be willing to buy for ourselves.

Topics
