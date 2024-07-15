 Skip to main content
Best Sony Prime Day deals: TVs, headphones, PlayStations

By
2024 Sony Bravia 3 4K LED TV.
Sony

With many Prime Day deals going on at the moment, we’ve taken the time to focus on all things Sony. The brand is an awesome one whether you’re looking for Prime Day headphone deals or Prime Day TV deals. Of course, Sony is the place to go for PlayStation deals, so these are the areas we’ve looked at below. If you’re keen to improve your entertainment setup at home, you’re going to love these Sony Prime Day deals. Here’s what’s out there.

Best Sony TV Prime Day deals

Sony has been one of the best TV brands for many years thanks to it always keeping on top of the latest technology and developing displays that are truly cinematic in scale. Because of that, if you’re looking for one of the best TVs, you should definitely check out Sony. It can be a fairly premium priced brand but that’s where these Prime Day deals help massively, keeping costs a little lower than before.

Best Sony headphones Prime Day deals

Sony tops our look at the best headphones with the Sony WH-1000XM5 truly ruling the roost when it comes to exceptional audio quality and a super comfy build too. In the past, other Sony Headphones have been a great bet too which is why we took the time to compare the Sony WH-1000XM5 vs XM4 so you can find what’s the best value proposition for you in these Sony headphone Prime Day deals.

Best Sony gaming Prime Day deals

Topping our look at the best gaming consoles, the Sony PlayStation 5 is better than ever with its recent Slim version. If you want to play some of the best games around, this is your chance to do so with plenty of attractive Sony gaming Prime Day deals. Titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are just some of the best PS5 games with something for seemingly every taste here.

How we chose these Sony Prime Day deals

We don’t just seek out great deals during Prime Day. We’re deal seeking machines all year around which means we know the market well. That means that we can spot if a deal doesn’t seem so good because we know all about pre Prime Day deals as well as what’s going on right now. At times, you can see incremental discounts during Prime Day and while these can still be worth checking out, it’s always important to be aware of if you’re dealing with a huge discount or something more minor.

We seek out the cheapest prices but we also know that quality is important. There’s no point in buying something that’s cheap but inferior quality or simply a little bit too old for you to invest in. Because of that knowledge, we focus on the absolute best that Sony has to offer. We won’t feature Sony TVs that are too out of date, for instance, as these simply won’t be worth investing in unless they’re incredibly cheap.

We combine our expert knowledge in knowing what the best products are with our deal seeking skills. We check out all the major retailers and collate everything so that you can see at a glance where you can save most when it comes to Sony Prime Day deals.

