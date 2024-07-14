 Skip to main content
Best JBL Prime Day deals: headphones and Bluetooth speakers

By
The JBL PartyBox Stage 320.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

JBL is one of the most popular names in the audio industry, so if you’re looking for Prime Day headphone deals and Bluetooth speaker deals, you don’t want to miss this year’s JBL Prime Day deals. There are huge discounts available, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. That’s because stocks are limited for Prime Day deals, and for some of these JBL headphones and speakers, we expect them to sell out extremely quickly.

Best JBL headphones Prime Day deals

A woman wearing the JBL Live 660NC wireless headphones while outdoors.
JBL

There’s going to be high demand for JBL headphones Prime Day deals, and we all know why. JBL’s wireless headphones offer excellent sound and long battery lives, and some of them also come with active noise cancellation. The savings that you can get during Prime Day when buying JBL headphones may no longer be available by the end of the shopping event, so you’re going to want to secure the discount by proceeding with the transaction right now.

  • JBL Tune 20BT wireless headphones —
  • JBL Tune Flex wireless earbuds —
  • JBL Tune Buds wireless earbuds —
  • JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones —
  • JBL ANC wireless headphones —

Best JBL speaker Prime Day deals

The JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker. [Embargoed image 06/03]
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

There are various models of JBL speakers available, and you can get any of them for a cheaper price for Prime Day. Whether you’re looking for a small and affordable speaker that you can clip to your bag, or a towering speaker that can bring life to any party, there’s something from these JBP speaker Prime Day deals for you. You just have to hurry in completing your transaction because we don’t think these discounts will last long.

  • JBL Clip 4 Eco portable Bluetooth speaker —
  • JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker —
  • JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker —
  • JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker —
  • JBL PartyBox portable wireless speaker —

How to choose JBL speakers and headphones on Prime Day

In choosing what to buy from JBL Prime Day deals, you’ll have to decide whether you want headphones or speakers. Headphones are for personal listening, so you can immerse yourself in your favorite playlists or in the videos that you’re watching, while speakers are for everyone to hear, so they can be used to blast music in parties or when the whole family is gathered for a movie. Of course, no one would stop you if you want to get both of these audio devices for Prime Day.

For those who are thinking about getting JBL headphones, it’s a given that you’ll get amazing sound quality, but you should also check the battery life per full charge so you have an idea on when you’ll have to recharge the headphones during the day. You can’t go wrong with JBL headphones, even with the most basic models, but if you’re willing to splurge, more advanced models will get you features such as active noise cancellation, support for spatial audio, and compatibility with digital assistants.

If you’re planning to buy JBL speakers, your planned usage of the device will be an important factor. For example, you’re going to want a standalone speaker if you want to boost the audio of your home theater setup, and you should go for a waterproof Bluetooth speaker if you’ll bring it to beach parties. However, no matter what model you get, you can be sure that setting up and using your new JBL speaker will be easy.

To help narrow down your choices among all the models of JBL speakers and headphones, you should set a maximum budget for your purchase. You should then get the best device that you can afford so that you’ll be able to access the most advanced technology within your preferred price range. Fortunately, with the discounts of Prime Day, your money will go much further.

How we chose these JBL Prime Day deals

With all of the JBL Prime Day deals that you’ll see online, how did we narrow down our recommendations to the ones above? The simple answer is that we wanted you to get the best value for your money. That doesn’t only mean finding the cheapest JBL headphones and speakers for Prime Day, but also choosing the models that are better than their peers for the same price. JBL is known for the quality of its devices, so we highlighted offers for headphones and speakers that will prove this to you.

The great thing about Prime Day is that you can get huge savings not just from Amazon. All of the other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have also slashed prices in order to draw shoppers’ attention to their websites. Finding the lowest prices for particular JBL devices means having to check all of these channels over the course of the shopping event, and while that may look like an overwhelming task for most people, we’re going to do that hard work so that you won’t need to. Bookmark this page if you want to stay updated to the cheapest prices from JBL Prime Day deals.

