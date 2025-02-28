Need new speakers? KEF sale offers up to 50% discounts

Table of Contents Table of Contents KEF Ventura 5 Outdoor — $250 $500 50% off KEF EGG Duo — $300 $500 40% off KEF LS50 Wireless II — $2,000 $2,500 20% off

KEF, a brand that’s known for making some of the best wireless speakers in the market, just launched a lot of amazing deals with discounts of up to 50% for you to shop. Whether you want better audio for your backyard hangout, your gaming computer, or your living room’s home theater setup, there’s something from this ongoing sale that will surely attract your attention. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested though — the special prices may be scheduled to last until April 6, but there’s no assurance that stocks will remain available until then.

Feel free to look at everything that’s part of KEF’s sale through the button below, but to help you make a quicker decision, we’ve selected our top three bargains. Either way, act fast because delaying your transaction to tomorrow may cause you to miss out on the savings.

KEF Ventura 5 Outdoor — $250 $500 50% off

The KEF Ventura 5 Outdoor speaker is perfect to play music in your backyard, patio, or even poolside, as it was designed to withstand even the most extreme weather conditions with an IP65 resistance rating and an operating temperature range from negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. You can get a pair of these speakers with a 50% discount, which is equivalent to $250 in savings.

KEF EGG Duo — $300 $500 40% off

The KEF EGG Duo are the successor of the KEF EGG, featuring upgraded drive units and more advanced digital signal processing. The wireless speakers can connect through Bluetooth to your computer, mobile device, or video game console to give you sensational sound, while their grille-free design ensures clear audio. You can currently get a pair with a $200 discount, or 40% off their original price.

KEF LS50 Wireless II — $2,000 $2,500 20% off

The KEF LS50 Wireless II follow the popular KEF LS50 Wireless, and they’ve exceeded all expectations. They’re the first loudspeakers in the world with the brand’s Metamaterial Absorption Technology, which reduces vibrations to create pure and natural sound, and you can personalize the listening experience through the KEF Connect app. The pair is on sale with a 20% discount, so you’ll pay $500 less than usual for these wireless speakers.