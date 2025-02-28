 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need new speakers? KEF sale offers up to 50% discounts

By
On Sale KEF LS50 Wireless II
KEF / KEF

KEF, a brand that’s known for making some of the best wireless speakers in the market, just launched a lot of amazing deals with discounts of up to 50% for you to shop. Whether you want better audio for your backyard hangout, your gaming computer, or your living room’s home theater setup, there’s something from this ongoing sale that will surely attract your attention. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested though — the special prices may be scheduled to last until April 6, but there’s no assurance that stocks will remain available until then.

Feel free to look at everything that’s part of KEF’s sale through the button below, but to help you make a quicker decision, we’ve selected our top three bargains. Either way, act fast because delaying your transaction to tomorrow may cause you to miss out on the savings.

KEF Ventura 5 Outdoor — $250 $500 50% off

The KEF Ventura 5 Outdoor speaker on a white background.
KEF

The KEF Ventura 5 Outdoor speaker is perfect to play music in your backyard, patio, or even poolside, as it was designed to withstand even the most extreme weather conditions with an IP65 resistance rating and an operating temperature range from negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. You can get a pair of these speakers with a 50% discount, which is equivalent to $250 in savings.

Related

KEF EGG Duo — $300 $500 40% off

The KEF EGG Duo speakers on a white background.
KEF

The KEF EGG Duo are the successor of the KEF EGG, featuring upgraded drive units and more advanced digital signal processing. The wireless speakers can connect through Bluetooth to your computer, mobile device, or video game console to give you sensational sound, while their grille-free design ensures clear audio. You can currently get a pair with a $200 discount, or 40% off their original price.

KEF LS50 Wireless II — $2,000 $2,500 20% off

KEF LS50 Wireless
KEF

The KEF LS50 Wireless II follow the popular KEF LS50 Wireless, and they’ve exceeded all expectations. They’re the first loudspeakers in the world with the brand’s Metamaterial Absorption Technology, which reduces vibrations to create pure and natural sound, and you can personalize the listening experience through the KEF Connect app. The pair is on sale with a 20% discount, so you’ll pay $500 less than usual for these wireless speakers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV is $2,250 off — perfect for Super Bowl LIX
The Samsung 55-inch QNX1D Neo QLED on a white background.

If you've got friends and family coming over to watch Super Bowl LIX, you've still got time to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup. You can make a big splash with the 85-inch Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV, which is available with an attention-catching $2,250 discount from Samsung's TV deals that slashes its price from $4,000 all the way down to $1,750. You won't always get the chance to buy this display for less than half-price, so what are you waiting for? Proceed with the transaction right now to make sure that you get it in time for the big game.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV
The Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV, which is also known as the Samsung QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV, offers bright and accurate colors with its QLED TV technology, sharp details with 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 85-inch screen, smooth action with Motion Xcelerator Turbo 120Hz, and 3D surround sound with Dolby Atmos. With these features, it will be like you're watching Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans yourself. Experience every rush, pass, and touchdown as if you're in the stands with the Samsung QNX1D Neo QLED 4K TV.

Read more
This budget-friendly 55-inch Toshiba 4K TV is on sale for $240
The Toshiba 55-inch Fire TV C350 (2023).

There's no need to spend several hundred dollars to replace your old screen -- take advantage of TV deals to access huge savings. Here's an offer that will get you amazing value: the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $240 from Best Buy, following a $130 discount on its original price of $370. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you better hurry with your purchase!

Why you should buy the 55-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV
The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV isn't going to challenge the best TVs in terms of the technology it packs and the features it offers, but for a relatively affordable option, it's a solid choice. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you'll enjoy watching your favorite shows and movies with bright colors, sharp details, and immersive sound. The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV also looks very sleek with its bezel-less design, which will allow it to match the aesthetic of any room.

Read more
The Onyx Studio 8 is a killer Bluetooth speaker with a $90 discount
The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 Bluetooth speaker on a white background.

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, there’s certainly no shortage of brands and models to vet through. It seems some unknown manufacturer is dropping new Bluetooth tech daily, which makes it all the more important to hone in on the devices that are going to perform the best and last the longest. Fortunately, audio savants like Harman Kardon have been in the portable audio game for a minute and have several great Bluetooth speakers to choose from.

As luck would have it, one of them is on sale today, too: Right now, when you purchase the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 Bluetooth Speaker on Amazon, you’ll only wind up paying $160. (It’s also on sale at ).

Read more