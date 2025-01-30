 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Buy these Skullcandy ANC headphones while they’re $80 off

By
Amazing Deal The Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 wireless headphones on a white background.
Skullcandy

If you’re on the hunt for headphone deals, we’ve found an offer from Walmart that’s going to be hard to refuse. The Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2, which are usually sold for $199, are on sale for just $119. That’s $80 in savings, but we’ve got no idea how much time is remaining before the discount expires. If you want to get these noise-canceling headphones for a much lower price than usual, you’ll need to add them to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 wireless headphones

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 are the Walmart-exclusive version of the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2. These wireless headphones are pretty much the same — they offer active noise cancellation to prevent external noise from disturbing you, Crusher technology that equips them with adjustable bass drivers, and Skull-iQ technology that uses your voice to access a wide range of functions such as changing tracks and volume, activating ANC, and calling voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa.

With ANC activated, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 can last up to 50 hours from a full charge, and even longer at up to 60 hours if ANC is turned off. Just 10 minutes of charging will get you four hours of usage with these noise-canceling headphones. The Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 also offer Bluetooth multipoint, so you can seamlessly switch its connection between multiple devices, and built-in Tile technology that will help you find them when they’re misplaced. The headphones also come with preset and custom EQ modes that you can access through the Skullcandy app, which you can download to iOS and Android devices.

Related

Skullcandy is a popular brand for headphones because of its nice balance between price and features, and you can currently get the Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 with a huge discount from Walmart. From their sticker price of $199, they’re down to a more affordable $119 following an $80 discount. There’s a chance that they’re back to their regular price as soon as tomorrow though, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite music on the Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 wireless headphones, push forward with your purchase now to pocket the savings.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
These Treblab wireless earbuds are designed for workouts, and they’re 40% off
The Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds with their charging case.

If you're searching for affordable wireless earbuds you can wear while working out, take a look at the Treblab X3 Pro. They already provide amazing value at their original price of $100, so they're a steal right now from Amazon following a $40 discount that brings their price down to just $60. There's no telling how long you'll have the chance to buy these wireless earbuds at 40% off, so if you want to make sure you get them for a lower price than usual, you're going to want to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds
The Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds are designed to let you privately listen to your personal playlist during your workouts. They feature ergonomic ear hooks that make sure they stay in place even during the most intense exercises, and they also come with five sizes of eartips so that you choose the ones with the most comfortable and secure fit. The wireless earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water and dust resistance, so they won't be damaged when you sweat and when you take them outdoors.

Read more
Sony noise-canceling headphones for less than $100? Get them from Best Buy
The Sony WHCH720N noise-canceling headphones on a desk.

Don't miss this chance to get a fantastic pair of noise-canceling headphones for less than $100. Best Buy is currently selling the Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones for only $90. That's following a $60 discount on their original price of $150. This is one of the most attractive headphone deals that we've recently seen, so there's a chance that stocks are already running low. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you're going to have to hurry with your transaction as it could be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH720N wireless noise-canceling headphones
The most important feature of the Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones is their noise cancellation technology. While they're not on the same level as the much more expensive Sony WH-1000XM5, they're still very capable of keeping you immersed in the music that you're listening to or the videos that you're watching. The noise-canceling headphones also offer an adjustable Ambient Sound mode, which will allow you to determine how much you'll hear of your surroundings without having to take them off. The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones also come with Adaptive Sound Control. The tech senses where you are and automatically makes adjustments to Ambient Sound settings for the ideal listening experience.

Read more
These JBL noise-canceling headphones are on sale for only $80
A mean wearing the JBL Live 670NC wireless headphones.

 

For an affordable pair of noise-canceling headphones, you should consider going for the JBL Live 670NC. They're part of Best Buy's headphone deals with a $50 discount that pulls their price down even lower, from $130 to just $80. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings, but since we're not sure how much longer the offer will last, we highly recommend proceeding with the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you get these headphones for less than $100.

Read more