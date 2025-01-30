Buy these Skullcandy ANC headphones while they’re $80 off

If you’re on the hunt for headphone deals, we’ve found an offer from Walmart that’s going to be hard to refuse. The Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2, which are usually sold for $199, are on sale for just $119. That’s $80 in savings, but we’ve got no idea how much time is remaining before the discount expires. If you want to get these noise-canceling headphones for a much lower price than usual, you’ll need to add them to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 wireless headphones

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 are the Walmart-exclusive version of the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2. These wireless headphones are pretty much the same — they offer active noise cancellation to prevent external noise from disturbing you, Crusher technology that equips them with adjustable bass drivers, and Skull-iQ technology that uses your voice to access a wide range of functions such as changing tracks and volume, activating ANC, and calling voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa.

With ANC activated, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 can last up to 50 hours from a full charge, and even longer at up to 60 hours if ANC is turned off. Just 10 minutes of charging will get you four hours of usage with these noise-canceling headphones. The Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 also offer Bluetooth multipoint, so you can seamlessly switch its connection between multiple devices, and built-in Tile technology that will help you find them when they’re misplaced. The headphones also come with preset and custom EQ modes that you can access through the Skullcandy app, which you can download to iOS and Android devices.

Skullcandy is a popular brand for headphones because of its nice balance between price and features, and you can currently get the Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 with a huge discount from Walmart. From their sticker price of $199, they’re down to a more affordable $119 following an $80 discount. There’s a chance that they’re back to their regular price as soon as tomorrow though, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite music on the Skullcandy Crusher ANC XT 2 wireless headphones, push forward with your purchase now to pocket the savings.