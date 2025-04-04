 Skip to main content
The Beats Studio Buds+ are marked down to $100 today

Reviewed By Digital Trends Beats Solo Buds and Studio Buds+.
Beats Studio Buds+ (rear) and Solo Buds Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Beats is one of our go-to brands for wireless earbuds and headphones. You can expect great sound quality from a majority of Beats’ stylish and performative in-ear and over-ear products, including the Studio Buds+. And it just so happens that the latter is actually on sale this week: 

Right now, when you purchase the Beats Studio Buds+ at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $100. The full MSRP on this model is $170. 

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Buds+

When we tested the Studio Buds+ back in 2023, reviewer Simon Cohen gave them 4 out of 5 stars and praised the buds for comfort, battery life, and ANC performance. 

The Beats Studio Buds+ are an excellent choice for an everyday set of earbuds. On a full charge, you should get about 6 hours of battery life, and when the case is fully charged, it provides an extra 24 playback hours. Volume and ANC settings do affect the overall battery, but the Studio Buds+ should get you through the average work or school day without much hassle. 

The Studio Buds+ deliver great sound quality and solid left-right stereo imaging. The default audio profile provides a bit of extra bass in most mixes, so genres like rock, rap, and hip-hop sound particularly good. These earbuds also deliver an excellent ANC experience so that you can tune out distracting sounds like HVAC noise and workplace chatter. 

While we do wish Bluetooth Multipoint was a feature of these buds, Beats makes up for it with the Beats app (for iOS and Android devices), which lets you customize the touch controls for the Studio Buds+. It’s also worth mentioning that the Studio Buds+ are IPX4-rated for water resistance, making them a great choice for hitting the gym or going for a run.

It’s difficult to say how long this sale might last, but we’re willing to bet these buds will be back to full price by early next week. That being said, today might be your last chance to save $70 on these in-ears. 

We also recommend looking through our lists of the best Beats headphone deals, best Bose headphone deals, and best headphone deals for even more discounts on top TWS buds.

