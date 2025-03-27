Eyes on the Beats Solo 4 headphones? Don’t miss this deal

If you’ve been waiting for a tempting offer from Beats headphone deals, this could be it: the Beats Solo 4 for only $130 from Best Buy, following a $70 discount on their original price of $200. This deal lasts until March 29, but the stock up for sale won’t last forever. In fact, they could already be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones

The Beats Solo 4 are the latest release in the popular line of wireless headphones, which is still a fan favorite because of the modern upgrades you can find in this model. Unfortunately, the additions don’t include active noise cancellation nor Bluetooth multipoint, but you’ll still be getting headphones with a sleek design and a comfortable fit that will let you maximize their extremely long battery life of up to 50 hours on a single charge. When their battery gets depleted, just 10 minutes of charging will give you 5 hours of usage through their Fast Fuel technology. You also won’t mind wearing the Beats Solo 4 the whole day with their ergonomic design, flex-grip headband, and adjustable ear cups.

You’ll enjoy powerful sound when listening to your playlists on the Beats Solo 4, and you’ll also be able to make and receive high-quality calls with their built-in microphone. The wireless headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and they also support personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for an immersive experience with content that supports the technology.

You don’t need to spend a lot of cash on headphone deals to get a decent device, especially since there are offers like Best Buy’s $70 discount for the Beats Solo 4. They’ll be yours for only $130 instead of their sticker price of $200, but you need to hurry because the wireless headphones go back to their regular price on March 30. If you’re already looking forward to listening to your favorite music on the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones, complete your transaction for them right now as it would be a shame to miss out on the savings.