The Beats Studio Pro are 43% off today, an insane discount for cans this good!

There’s nothing like an excellent pair of wireless ANC headphones to tune out the parts of the world you’re cursed with hearing. We’re talking plane, train, and bus engines, construction sites, HVAC hum, and even coworker discussions. Brands like Beats have been perfecting ANC tech for years, which is why we’re always excited to spotlight a Beats discount when we come across one, including right now:

For a limited time, the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones are marked down to $200 from $350. This offer is valid at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and several other sites and stores.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro

We tested the Beats Studio Pro back in 2023, and resident AV expert Simon Cohen said, “You still pay a premium for the Beats brand, but the Studio Pro are worth it.”

The Beats Studio Pro boast an iconic design that any Beats fan is going to go nuts over. Sleek and polished for the modern age, the Studio Pro are available in several unique colors. The headphones fit well and are comfortable to wear for hours at a time. Beats claim you’ll get up to 24 hours of playback with ANC enabled, and just 10 minutes of recharging will net you an extra 4 hours of battery life.

The Studio Pro deliver impressive sound quality with great left-right stereo imaging. The default sound profile is full-bodied with a touch of extra low-end for improved dynamics for genres like rock, rap, and hip-hop. We were also impressed by the Studio Pro’s noise-canceling and talk-through capabilities.

While we wish the companion app had some audio customizations or presets to play with, we think the Beats Studio Buds are well worth the money, especially when they’re discounted by $150.

