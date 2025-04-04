One of Best Buy’s house-brand TVs has a major markdown today

While buying a new TV in 2025 may feel like a daunting endeavor, one of the first things a lot of folks are shocked by are modern TV prices. Not everyone has hundreds and thousands to spare, which is why we’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals. As luck would have it, we actually came across this Insignia promo earlier today:

Right now, when you purchase the Insignia 65-inch F50 Series 4K QLED at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $300. The full MSRP on this model is $450.

Why you should buy the Insignia F50 Series

The Insignia F50 Series is a great TV for anyone who doesn’t want to spend a ton of money on advanced picture processing and web-connected bells and whistles. Thanks to onboard quantum dots, the F50 is able to achieve a stunning color gamut, especially for an entry-level 4K LED. Because there’s no local dimming feature, certain lighting transitions can look a bit wonky, but these instances are rare.

The F50 Series has a native 60Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.0 connectivity, but thanks to the TV’s low input lag and fast response time, it serves as a great gaming display. And thanks to ALLM support, the F50 automatically switches to Game Mode when a console is detected.

Apps, casting, and other smart TV features are made possible by the TV’s built-in Fire TV OS, which also lets you use Alexa to do things like search for movies and shows and change inputs.

Save $150 when you purchase the Insignia 65-inch F50 Series 4K QLED today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best QLED TV deals and best soundbar deals, too!