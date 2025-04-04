 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of Best Buy’s house-brand TVs has a major markdown today

By
Good Deal The Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV with the Amazon Fire TV interface on the screen.
Insignia

While buying a new TV in 2025 may feel like a daunting endeavor, one of the first things a lot of folks are shocked by are modern TV prices. Not everyone has hundreds and thousands to spare, which is why we’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals. As luck would have it, we actually came across this Insignia promo earlier today: 

Right now, when you purchase the Insignia 65-inch F50 Series 4K QLED at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $300. The full MSRP on this model is $450. 

Why you should buy the Insignia F50 Series

The Insignia F50 Series is a great TV for anyone who doesn’t want to spend a ton of money on advanced picture processing and web-connected bells and whistles. Thanks to onboard quantum dots, the F50 is able to achieve a stunning color gamut, especially for an entry-level 4K LED. Because there’s no local dimming feature, certain lighting transitions can look a bit wonky, but these instances are rare. 

Related

The F50 Series has a native 60Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.0 connectivity, but thanks to the TV’s low input lag and fast response time, it serves as a great gaming display. And thanks to ALLM support, the F50 automatically switches to Game Mode when a console is detected. 

Apps, casting, and other smart TV features are made possible by the TV’s built-in Fire TV OS, which also lets you use Alexa to do things like search for movies and shows and change inputs. 

Save $150 when you purchase the Insignia 65-inch F50 Series 4K QLED today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best QLED TV deals and best soundbar deals, too!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
This Insignia 4K TV delivers great picture quality and is on sale for under $200!
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a new TV, especially if you’re only looking to replace a secondary set. Or maybe you’re buying a gift and need a cheap TV recommendation? Whatever the case may be, we’re pleased to announce that the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K LED is on sale today:

Right now, when you purchase this TV at Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $190. The full MSRP on this model is $350, which means you’ll be saving $110.

Read more
This awesome Samsung QLED has a crazy discount today, but don’t wait!
The Samsung 55-inch QNX1D Neo QLED on a white background.

Springtime is a great season to go hunting for TV deals, and it’s a longstanding tradition here at Digital Trends to hang the best QLED offer of the week over the fireplace mantle. As luck would have it, we came across this fantastic Samsung offer that more than fits the bill:

For a limited time, the Samsung 65-inch QNX1D 4K QLED is available through Samsung for only $1,150. The full MSRP on this model is $2,200, so you know we’re not kidding when we say things like “cash going back in your pocket.” We’re also a big fan of this TV for several reasons!

Read more
Get Sony’s best TV of 2024, the Bravia 9 OLED, while it’s $500 off
Sony Bravia 9 Review

Sony’s best TV in 2024 was actually a QLED TV that we had the opportunity to test. We’re referring to the Bravia 9, a premium LED-LCD that delivers terrific picture quality and some of the most arresting peak brightness performance we’ve ever seen from a Sony set. And right now when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 9 Series 4K QLED at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo-Video, and a few other retailers, you’ll only pay $2,500.

The full MSRP on this model is $3,000, which means you’ll be saving yourself $500 when you buy it ASAP.

Read more