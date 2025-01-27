 Skip to main content
These JBL headphones are normally $160 — today they're $60

Everyone should own a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones or earbuds they can rely on in a pinch. After all, we live in a world that’s full of audible distractions, so it’s about time we started blocking out the unwanted sounds! Fortunately, there are plenty of great headphone deals to take advantage of, and we came across a fantastic offer from JBL earlier today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the JBL Live 660NC Wireless directly through the manufacturer, you’ll only pay $60. The full MSRP on this model is $160, and with the JBL Live 670NC Wireless being widely available, we’re guessing it won’t be long before the 660NC model is gone for good.

Why you should buy the JBL Live 660NC Wireless

The JBL 660NC delivers exceptional sound quality with a little extra oomph in the low end, a longstanding JBL staple. Mids and treble are well represented, too, and the JBL Headphones app has numerous audio presets to choose from to dial in the perfect mix for your go-to playlists. You’ll even be able to craft your own listening profile!

When it comes to noise-canceling, the JBL 660NC does a solid job at cutting down on droning AC noise, construction work, office chatter, and other distractions. You’ll also get up to 40 hours of battery life (with ANC disabled), Bluetooth Multipoint, and a 1/8-inch TRS to TRRS cable for wired listening.

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to stick around, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see these cans entering clearance status sooner rather than later. So, today might be the perfect (and last) day to save on these bad boys. Take $100 off the JBL Live 660NC Wireless when you purchase today. We also recommend checking out our lists of the best Bose headphone deals and best Bluetooth speaker deals for even more discounts on top tech!

