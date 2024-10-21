 Skip to main content
This Samsung soundbar is now $100 and perfect for budget buyers

By
The Samsung C400 B-Series soundbar placed on a TV unit near attractive furniture.
Samsung

The best soundbar deals don’t have to cost a fortune, as demonstrated by the offer that Samsung has right now. Currently, you can buy the Samsung B-Series 2.0 channel soundbar with a built-in woofer for $100. Normally it costs $120, so you’re saving 17% off a soundbar which was already great value for such a reliable and highly respected brand. If you’ve already bought one of the best TV deals happening right now, and you’re keen to keep costs down while reaping some great benefits, this is a good opportunity. Here’s a further look at what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Samsung B-Series 2.0 channel soundbar

The Samsung B-Series soundbars won’t compete with the Samsung 2023 Dolby Atmos soundbars announced last year, but they’re a massive upgrade over your standard TV speakers. With the Samsung B-Series 2.0 channel soundbar, you get all the essentials even if it doesn’t compete with the best soundbars.

To give it its full name, the C400 has a built-in subwoofer so you don’t need to find extra room to store it all in your living space. That means more powerful bass than you would expect for the price. The soundbar is able to expand the optimal listening zone so sound emanates all around you. It also has a night mode so that the volume can be lowered to a more appropriate level, compressing the bass so your little ones aren’t woken by it. The Samsung B-Series 2.0 channel soundbar also has a voice enhance feature so that the equalizer is optimized for dialogue, ensuring any spoken words are amplified and heard more clearly. Sure, sound isn’t on a par with the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, but it’s still a good upgrade for a low price. Team it up with a budget TV and you’ll be delighted.

The Samsung B-Series 2.0 channel soundbar C400 is also convenient as it offers an all-in-one remote which controls both your Samsung TV and your soundbar, saving you from needing to juggle remotes. There’s also a Bluetooth TV connection if you prefer to connect that way, assuming your TV is compatible. Another neat extra is NFC support so you can quickly pair your phone by simply tapping it. It all comes together to be a really appealing product for a bargain price.

The Samsung B-Series C400 2.0 channel soundbar normally costs $120, but right now you can buy it for $100 at Samsung. The $20 saving adds up fast on a product that is already a great value. Take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below, but expect the deal to end soon.

