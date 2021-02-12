Is there a Walmart Plus free trial? Get a month of free delivery

Table of Contents Table of Contents Is there a Walmart Plus free trial? Can you get Walmart Plus for free? Are there any Walmart Plus deals?

For regular Walmart shoppers, signing up for Walmart Plus is a no-brainer. It’s basically Walmart’s version of Amazon Prime, with subscribers unlocking free shipping on most orders, early access to discounts and new product drops (like Nintendo Switch 2 restocks), the best grocery delivery, and more. If you’re always taking advantage of Walmart’s bargains for the best smart home devices or the best tech products in general, but you’re still not sure if you’ll be able to maximize the benefits of Walmart Plus, we highly recommend claiming the free trial to the service, and we’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.

Is there a Walmart Plus free trial?

There is a Walmart Plus free trial available, and it’s one of the best free trials we’ve seen in terms of how many great features and conveniences you’re able to access. This is really a reflection of how great the Walmart Plus service is, as the Walmart Plus free trial is essentially a 30-day experience of what it would be like to be a paid Walmart Plus subscriber. A Walmart Plus membership can help you save over $1,300 per year, so taking advantage of the 30-day free trial is a great way to get in there and see what those savings will look like. And if grocery delivery is what you’re really after, an alternative you might consider is the Instacart free trial — they have more than one program to try!

As part of a Walmart Plus free trial, you’ll get free shipping with no minimum order, so even small orders will qualify for free shipping. You’ll get fresh groceries and more with no delivery fees, and all at the same low in-store prices Walmart shoppers are used to. Walmart Plus members, and Walmart Plus free trial members, get exclusive access to special promotions and events, as well as a savings of up to 10 cents per gallon on fuel. A new addition to the perks of being a Walmart Plus member is free access to Paramount Plus, a top-notch streaming service with more than 40,000 TV episodes and movies. All of this is accessible for 30 days through a Walmart Plus free trial, and once those 30 days are up, Walmart Plus is just $13 per month or $98 annually.

Can you get Walmart Plus for free?

The 30 days of free, full use of a Walmart Plus membership as part of the Walmart Plus free trial is about as close as you can get to getting Walmart Plus for free. And while the service regularly costs $13 per month or $98 for an annual membership, in many ways, you’re getting a lot for free by being a member. The savings can be so substantial, at least, that it can feel that way. A Walmart Plus membership can save you more than $1,300 per year on things you’re already buying. This includes a potential $800-per-year savings with free delivery from Walmart stores, more than $500 per year with free shipping and no order cost minimum, as well as more than $75 per year with the gas prices you’ll see as a Walmart Plus member.

Are there any Walmart Plus deals?

There are no Walmart Plus deals going on at the moment of this writing, but we do see them pop up on occasion, such as during shopping holidays. However, if you qualify for government aid, such as through SNAP, WIC, or Medicaid, you can get Walmart Plus for $6.47 per month or $49 per year.