Walmart+: What is it, and when does it launch?

Walmart revealed is working on a retail subscription service to rival Amazon Prime. It’s called Walmart+ and will launch later this month, offering subscribers same-day delivery and exclusive discounts for $98 per year (there’s no word on a monthly plan at present). But there’s a little more to it than just that. Here’s everything you need to know about Walmart+.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a rival service to Amazon Prime, according to Recode. The subscription will tote various benefits, including but not limited to first dibs on must-have deals (think: Prime Early Access), same-day delivery on online orders, discounted access to Walmart’s new Express two-hour delivery option on select items (think: Amazon Prime Now), and savings on fuel.

There has also been chatter of Walmart+ introducing a new Scan & Go service that will allow subscribers to scan their groceries and settle the bill in brick-and-mortar stores without having to wait in line, as well as a new Walmart+-branded credit card. It’s unclear what benefits this will hold, but our money is on cashback while shopping at Walmart — in-store or online.

How much is Walmart+?

An annual subscription to Walmart+ will cost $98, sources told Recode. That’s $21 less than Amazon Prime ($119). It’s unclear whether there will be a monthly membership on offer, though we think it’s likely. Amazon has a $13-per-month, no-commitment plan, and Walmart won’t want to miss out on the chance to win over those cost-conscious customers.

When does Walmart+ launch?

This month. At least, that’s according to Recode‘s sources. It could be tomorrow. It could be the end of the week. It could be the end of the month. Heck, it may not even be this month. All we know for certain is that Walmart is working on a service to rival Prime — the retailer confirmed as much to Digital Trends. Exactly when it will debut, however, remains a mystery.

How does Walmart+ compare to Amazon Prime?

Without knowing exactly what Walmart+ brings to the table, it’s tough to say how it compares to Amazon Prime. The obvious difference is price. Amazon’s subscription service costs more, but it’s more well-rounded. For an extra $21, you’re getting access to Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Prime Video, and not to mention fast shipping on a larger selection of products.

That may not seem like the best deal ever as you’re having to fork out more, but when you factor in the cost of a Netflix and Spotify subscription, which comes in at $312 over the course of the year, it’s the best thing since sliced bread. You’re getting unlimited music and video streaming, with access to a comparable catalog, for only $21 more than Walmart+. You can’t beat that.

The true value in Walmart+ will depend on how loyal a Walmart customer you are. If you’re exclusively Wally and would benefit from Walmart Express, then it’ll probably be worth it. But if online shopping is your jam and you want instant access to anything and everything with fast shipping, then Amazon Prime is still the one to beat. No other online catalog compares.

