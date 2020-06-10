Ever wished you were a little lighter or a little more fit? Of course you have. It’s human nature to want to be better but finding the right form of exercise and lifestyle to achieve that can be tricky. Noom is the solution here, offering a personalized one-to-one coaching plan that aims to make you fitter and healthier in a long-term, sustainable way rather than enticing you into crash-course diets. There’s a two-week free trial available so you can check out exactly how well it works for you with no risk or commitment to pay afterward.

What is Noom?

Noom isn’t the easiest of names to figure out, right? Luckily, the app is. At its heart, it’s all about teaching you new skills that mean you’re able to build healthier habits, therefore helping you lead a better life. Many fitness apps work on simply making you lose weight fast but they’re rarely sustainable. Noom’s thinking is that education is the key. It teaches you why making smarter choices makes sense meaning you feel empowered to stick with those choices, even if the app isn’t there to encourage you.

Alongside that, Noom also tracks everything you could possibly need to know. It provides you with a personalized calorie breakdown each day based on exactly how much exercise you’re doing, tweaking itself when you eat a little more or walk a little less during the day. It’s all done through a simple quiz that spots potential risk factors, like if you have a family history of certain illnesses. Noom appreciates you deserve a treat from time to time, giving each food a traffic light color to show what’s good for you while also accepting that it’s fine to eat ‘red’ treats in moderation sometimes too.

Noom also tracks your current weight and size, adjusting accordingly, with further sections for entering your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Accountability is a big deal for Noom and it wants you to see what’s going on rather than simply feel berated by an app. After all, if you understand why you make the decisions you make, you’re more likely to be sensible with how you eat and exercise.

That’s not to say that Noom doesn’t coach. It also offers extensive coaching with a real human being. Rather than use A.I.-based recommendations like many other fitness apps, Noom hooks you up with a qualified professional who motivates you throughout the working day. It’s perfect for encouraging you, even when you’re tempted to give in to temptation.

Noom has been designed by a team of personal trainers, behavioral psychologists, and nutritionists so it makes sense that it feels like an all-in-one package. Regular exercise is no good if you don’t eat well and the reverse is true but, ultimately, you need to be happy with your choices which is what Noom attempts to provide by educating you along the way.

Success rates are pretty good too with many online reviews citing that Noom has worked well for them. The combination of education and a real coach rather than standard A.I.-based notifications is sure to help motivate most users and it’s great to see an app that tackles weight loss while also appreciating that becoming fitter is just as important if not more so. Noom even provides a diabetes prevention program too. All you really need to do is add willpower.

How much is Noom?

Noom is expensive compared to other fitness apps but pretty good value when you look at programs like Weight Watchers. If you go with the monthly plan, it costs $59 per month with the best value option being an annual plan for $199. In between those prices are varying months’ worth of subscriptions but they’re a poor value compared to investing in the 12-month $199 package. Of course, you can try Noom entirely for free for two weeks which is the ideal chance to see if its method works for you. Essentially, you’re getting $30 worth of content for free here.

Where can you use Noom?

You can sign up to Noom via the website but you need a smartphone to access the bulk of its features. The website is predominantly there for sign-ups, so you can easily complete the quick survey that helps you set your goals when starting out. The app is available for both iOS and Android, so whether you have an iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone or tablet, you can still use Noom. It relies on notifications and you entering details like what you’ve been eating throughout the day, but it doesn’t take long to do.

